मौत का खुलासा करने की मांग:डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत के खुलासे के लिए दूसरे दिन भी धरना जारी, परिजनों से मिले विधायक

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • सपोटरा विधायक रमेशचंद मीना ने धरना स्थल पर जाकर घटना की जानकारी ली, निष्पक्ष जांच का दिया आश्वासन

नादौती में बलदेवपुरा के डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत का खुलासा करने की मांग को लेकर दूसरे दिन भी ग्रामीणों ने धरना दिया। दूसरे दिन सपोटरा विधायक रमेशचंद मीना, भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के राजेन्द्र शेखपुरा आदि ने धरना स्थल पर जाकर मृतक डॉक्टर के परिजन व धरने पर बैठे लोगों से घटना की जानकारी ली। परिजनों ने बताया कि डॉ. महेश मीना की षड़यंत्र पूर्वक हत्या की गई है। घटना के दिन 1 अक्टूबर को दो जनों के विरुद्ध नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज नादौती पुलिस थाने में दर्ज कराई थी। पुलिस ने अभी तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं की है। परिजनों ने विधायक से घटना की सीबीआई से जांच कराने व नामजद आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। सपोटरा विधायक रमेशचंद मीना ने घटना की जांच के संबंध में मोबाइल पर जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक से जानकारी ली। एसपी ने बताया कि घटना की जांच जारी है। पुलिस अति शीघ्र मौत का खुलासा करेगी। खुलासा करने में 10-15 दिन लग सकते है। विधायक ने विधायक ने निष्पक्ष जांच व दोषियों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।निष्पक्ष जांच का भरोसा दिलाया : डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत का खुलासा करने की मांग को लेकर धरना देने वालों की संख्या दिनों-दिन बढ़ रही है। बुधवार को टोडाभीम के पूर्व विधायक रमेश मीना के नेतृत्व में दो दर्जन से अधिक लोगों ने घटना का खुलासा व नामजद आरोपी दशरथसिंह गौलाडा, डॉ. जितेन्द्र मीना की गिरफ्तारी करने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर के नाम एसडीएम रामनिवास मीना को ज्ञापन देकर धरने पर बैठ गए। गुरुवार को सपोटरा विधायक रमेशचंद मीना, भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश महामंत्री राजेन्द्र शेखपुरा, भाजपा मंडल नादौती अध्यक्ष सुमरसिंह खेड़ला, गुढ़ाचंद्रजी मंडल अध्यक्ष हरीचरण मीना, पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष देवेंद्रसिंह आदि ने धरना स्थल पर जाकर घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली और मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच व दोषियों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। पटेल पून्या गोठड़ा, कमल ढहरिया, रामस्वरूप, रामवतार, शंकरलाल महर, लक्खी नीमरोठ, सुरेश मीना, रामचरण आदि उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया: डॉ. महेश मीना की मौत का खुलासा करवाने और परिजनों को न्याय दिलवाने की मांग को लेकर अखिल राजस्थान सेवारत चिकित्सक संघ जिला करौली के तत्वावधान में जिले के चिकित्सकों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। चिकित्सकों ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि डॉ. महेश मीना की षड़यंत्र पूर्वक हत्या की है। 1 अक्टूबर को गोठड़ा-बलदेवपुरा सड़क मार्ग पर कार में शव मिला था। नामजद दो आरोपियों के विरुद्ध परिजनों ने नादौती थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने पर भी अभी तक पुलिस ने गिरफ्तारी नहीं की है।

