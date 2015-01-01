पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:लोक परिवहन बस ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, किशोरी की मौत, तीन घायल

करौली
हिंडौन सिटी | अस्पताल में किशोरी के परिजनों से बयान लेते पुलिसकर्मी
  • लग्न-टीका समारोह में शामिल होने जाते समय हिडंडौन-महवा मार्ग पर हादसा

हिंडौन सिटी (ग्रामीण)/टोडाभीम (ग्रामीण)/देवलेन | टोडाभीम के गांव खेड़ी से ससुराल गुर्जर गांवड़ा में आयोजित लग्न-टीका समारोह में शामिल होने अपने बच्चों के साथ बाइक से रवाना हुए व्यक्ति को मालूम नहीं था कि उसकी शादी की खुशियां गम में बदल जाएंगी। तीन बच्चों के साथ जाते समय बाइक को हिंडौन-महवा मार्ग पर देवलेन मोड़ के पास लोक परिवहन बस के चालक ने टक्कर मार दी।

जिसमें चारों गंभीर घायल हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने 16 वर्षीय किशोरी को मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस हादसे का जब गांव खेड़ी व गुर्जर गांवड़ा के अलावा परिजनों को पता लगा तो कोहराम मच गया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

गांव खेड़ी के घायल मुरारीलाल सैन (45) ने बताया कि शनिवार को गुर्जर गांवडा ससुराल में साले रमेश सैन के पुत्र मनीष सैन का लग्न-टीका समारोह था। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को तो बस से भेज दिया था। जबकि वह, 16 वर्षीय उसकी पुत्री अनुसुइया, 14 वर्षीय पुत्री अंजू व 6 वर्षीय पुत्र भानू सैन को लेकर बाइक से ससुराल जाने के लिए रवाना हुआ था।

जयपुर से सवारियां लेकर आ रही लोक परिवहन बस के चालक ने रास्ते में देवलेन मोड़ के पास पीछे से उसकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें सभी घायल हो गए। बाइक बस के साथ करीब 200 मीटर तक घसीटती हुई गई, जिससे क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कुछ देर बाद 16 वर्षीय अनुसुइया ने दम तोड़ दिया।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस चारों को हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल लेकर आई। जहां डॉक्टरों ने अनुसुइया को मृत घोषित कर दिया। नई मंडी थाने के एएसआई ओमीराय ने युवती के शव का मेडिकल ज्यूरिस्ट से पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। अभी इस मामले में घटना की रिपोर्ट नहीं दी गई है।

200 मीटर तक बस के साथ घसीटकर गई बाइक
दुर्घटना के बाद बाइक सवार चारों गंभीर घायल हो गए सड़क पर गिर गए। बाइक बस के अगले हिस्से में फंसकर करीब 200 मीटर तक घसीटती हुई चली गई। घटना के बाद मौके पर काफी लोग जमा हो गए। जिन्होंने दुर्घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। दुर्घटना की सूचना पर परिजनों व दोनों ही गांवों में कोहराम मच गया। ससुराल पक्ष के लोग भी निजी वाहनों से अस्पताल पहुंच गए।

5 दिन से रोज हादसे, 13 की मौत
दीपावली का त्योहार मनाने के बाद से ही लगातार पांच दिनों में 12 मौत हो गई है। शनिवार को देवलेन मोड़ के पास हुई दुर्घटना में किशोरी की मौत 13वीं है। दीपावली पर पूजन सामग्री खरीदकर सलेमपुर निवासी बाइक सवार वीकेश, आकाश व अंकित की दुर्घटना में मृत्यु हो गई थी। महवा मार्ग पर जिला सीमा के पास कार ने इनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी थी।

17 नवंबर को सांवरेकापुरा में सवारियों से भरा टैंपो पलटने से चालक कपूरचंद की मौत हो गई थी। इसी दिन कूंजेला में एक व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध मौत हो गई थी। 18 नवंबर को हिंडौन-बयाना मार्ग पर अपने परिजन के साथ वाहन का इंतजार कर रही एक युवती को बाइक चालक ने टक्कर मार दी थी जिससे उसकी मृत्यु हो गई थी। मृतका मथुरा के एक गांव निवासी कृष्णा जाटव थी।

इसी तरह रेवई निवासी 33 वर्षीय संदीप की इसी दिन अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने से मृत्यु हो गई थी। यह कार से महाराष्ट्र जाने के लिए रवाना हुआ था, लेकिन रास्ते में तबीयत बिगड़ने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। 19 नवंबर को मासलपुर में शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक ने अपनी चार वर्षीय बेटी को उठाकर जमीन पर पटक कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया था।

20 नवंबर को दो बाइकों की भिड़ंत में नांगललाट के पास महेन्द्रवाड़ा निवासी भूपेन्द्र व वीर सिंह की मौत हो गई। इसी दिन मूडियां में गेहूं की बोआई कर रहे रिटायर्ड फौजी रजनलाल को उसके सगे भाई व परिजनों ने हमला कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। इसी दिन हिंडौन-महवा मार्ग पर महू के समीप बाइक फिसलने से नाहिड़ा निवासी देवेन्द्र सिंह की मौत हो गई थी।

