पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आरक्षण मामला:एक नवंबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी, कर्नल किरोड़ी बैसला से बंद कमरे में अधिकारियों ने की गुफ्तगू

हिंडौन सिटी5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीजी सतर्कता बीजू जार्ज जोसेफ, श्रम विभाग के सचिव आईएएस नीरज के पवन, करौली कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग व भरतपुर एसपी अमनदीप कपूर हिंडौन आए और वर्धमाननगर स्थित संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला के निवास पर बंद कमरे में चर्चा की।
  • एक नवंबर को किए जाने वाले आंदोलन को लेकर बुधवार को अडडा के पास मोरोली के टोटा बाबा मंदिर के पास विजय बैंसला के नेतृत्व में दोपहर 2 बजे बैठक होगी

आरक्षण मसले का स्थायी निस्तारण करने सहित विभिन्न 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर गुर्जर समाज आंदोलित है। 17 अक्टूबर को पीलूपुरा के पास गांव अडड् में आयोजित हुई महापंचायत में कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला ने समाज के लोगों से चर्चा करते हुए सरकार को उनकी मांगों को पूरा करने के लिए 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया था। उस दौरान चेतावनी दी थी कि इस अवधि में उनकी मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो एक नवंबर से आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में सरकार के नुमाइंदों की ओर से कर्नल बैंसला से संपर्क साधना शुरू कर दिया गया है।

मंगलवार को डीजी सतर्कता बीजू जार्ज जोसेफ, श्रम विभाग के सचिव आईएएस नीरज के पवन, करौली कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग व भरतपुर एसपी अमनदीप कपूर हिंडौन आए और वर्धमाननगर स्थित संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला के निवास पर बंद कमरे में चर्चा की। इस दौरान उनके पुत्र विजय बैसला भी मौजूद रहे।

2 घंटे तक की बंद कमरे में चर्चा

कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला से चारों अधिकारियों ने करीब दो घंटे तक बंद कमरे में गुर्जर आरक्षण मसले को लेकर चर्चा की और सरकार की ओर से गुर्जरों के पक्ष में किए जा रहे कार्यों की जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों का कहना रहा कि सरकार विधि सम्मत तरीके से गुर्जरों की मांगों का निस्तारण कर रही है, ऐसे में गुर्जर समाज को भी धैर्य रखना चाहिए। बैंसला के पुत्र विजय बैंसला ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि राज्य सरकार आंदोलन से बचना चाहती है तो तय समय में गुर्जर समाज की लंबित मांगों को पूरा करना चाहिए। इस दौरान बैंसला के निवास पर जीतू तंवर, इंदर सिंह, पिंटू आदि भी मौजूद रहे।

प्रदेशभर में एक से होगा आंदोलन

विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि उनकी मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया गया तो एक नवंबर से प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन किया जाएगा। कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान समाज की मांगों को सरकार आने पर पूरा करवाने का वादा किया था। ऐसे में गुर्जर समाज एकजुट होकर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में रहा था। ऐसे में सरकार को भी वादा पूरा करना चाहिए। यदि उनकी मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो एक नवंबर से प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन होना तय है।

आज मोरोली में होगी बैठक

एक नवंबर को किए जाने वाले आंदोलन को लेकर बुधवार को अड्डा के पास मोरोली के टोटा बाबा मंदिर के पास विजय बैंसला के नेतृत्व में दोपहर 2 बजे बैठक होगी। जीतू तंवर ने बताया कि बैठक में आंदोलन की रुपरेखा बनाने के लिए समाज के लोगों से चर्चा की जाएगी।

इनपुट- मनमोहन गर्ग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें