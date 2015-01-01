पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करौली25 मिनट पहले
सपोटरा राज्य में बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा के नेतृत्व में क्षेत्र में जन जागरूकता अभियान का पंचायत समिति से बुधवार को शुभारंभ किया गया।ब्लॉक सीएमओ डॉ. विजयसिंह मीणा ने बताया कि उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा व विकास अधिकारी बबलीराम जाट के नेतृत्व में बुधवार को पंचायत समिति से आम बाजार होते हुए नारौली मोड़ व एसडीएम कार्यालय तक चिकित्सा कार्मिकों,पुलिस जवानों व पंचायत कार्मिकों द्वारा रैली निकाली गई। इस दौरान व्यापारियों व आमजन को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहनने के लिए पाबंद किया गया।उन्होंने दुकानदारों को मास्क पहनने के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया। दूसरी ओर व्यापारियों व राहगीरों को मास्को का वितरण किया गया। इस दौरान डॉ. लखनलाल, डॉ. हंसराज मीणा,एएसआई नरेन्द्र सिंह व गोपाल शर्मा के साथ पुलिस जवान उपस्थित थे।

