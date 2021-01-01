पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन:एनएमएमएस योजना में स्कॉलरशिप के लिए 2 फरवरी तक मांगे आवेदन

करौली3 घंटे पहले
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय के तहत स्कूली शिक्षा और साक्षरता विभाग द्वारा कार्यान्वित नेशनल मीन्स कम मैरिट स्कॉलरशिप (एनएमएमएस) से आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों का कक्षा 8 में ड्राप आउट रोकने व माध्यमिक स्तर पर अध्ययन जारी रखने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना है। और चयनित विद्यार्थी को प्रतिवर्ष 12 हजार रुपए की छात्रवृत्ति सीधे बैंक खाते में स्थानान्तरित की जाएगी।एनएमएमएस योजना में ऐसे विद्यार्थी जिनकी कक्षा 7 कम से कम 55 प्रतिशत से उत्तीर्ण की हो और कक्षा आठ में नियमित रूप से सरकारी विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत होना आवश्यक है। इसके साथ ही अभिभावकों की सभी स्रोतों से पैतृक आय 1.50 लाख रुपए से अधिक नहीं है वह इसके लिए पात्र होंगे। छात्रवृत्ति के लिए छात्रों का चयन परीक्षा द्वारा किया जाता है। दूसरी ओर इस छात्रवृत्ति के लिए केन्द्रीय व जवाहर व निजी विद्यालयों में अध्ययन करने वाले विद्यार्थी इसके पात्र नहीं होते हैं। वहीं राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित आवासीय विद्यालयों में पढ़ने वाले छात्र जहां बोर्डिंग, लोजिंग और शिक्षा जैसी सुविधाएं दी जाती है वह पात्र नहीं है। इसके साथ ही उमा स्कूल में छात्रवृत्ति जारी रखने के लिए विद्यार्थी को कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कम से कम 60 प्रतिशत व 12वीं में 55 प्रतशित अंकों से उत्तीर्ण होना आवश्यक है। एनएमएमएस छात्रवृत्ति का मुख्य उद्देश्य आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों को अपनी माध्ममिक व उच्च माध्यमिक स्तर की शिक्षा को पूरा करने के लिए प्रेरित करना है। जिससे कक्षा आठ के बाद स्कूलों की ड्राप आउट दर में सुधार हो सके। हर वर्ष कक्षा 8 में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी की राज्य सरकार पर चयन परीक्षा आयोजित होती है। चयन के बाद कक्षा 9 से 12वीं के नियमित राजकीय विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी उक्त छात्रवृत्ति के लिए पात्र होंगे।

