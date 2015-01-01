पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोपाष्टमी पर गायों की पूजा अर्चना:प्लास्टिक का उपयोग नहीं करने का संकल्प दिलाया

करौली17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्री यादव वाटी गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर गायों की पूजा अर्चना

श्री यादव वाटी गोशाला में रविवार को गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया गया। पंडित लक्ष्मी नारायण शास्त्री ने विधि विधान से गोमाता की पूजा अर्चना करवाई। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए पंडित लक्ष्मी नारायण शास्त्री ने कहा कि गाय माता की पूजा अर्चना करना पुण्य का काम है। गाय माता में तैंतीस करोड़ देवी देवता निवास करते हैं। सभी को सुबह उठकर गाय के चरण छूने चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि घर में रोज भोजन बनाने से पहले एक रोटी की चंदिया गाय को बनानी चाहिए। जिसका बड़ा ही धर्म लगता है। वहीं घर परिवार में सुख समृद्धि और खुशहाली बनी रहती है। उन्होंने सभी को प्लास्टिक का उपयोग नहीं करने का संकल्प दिलाया। श्री यादव वाटी गोशाला के सदस्यों ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना वायरस के कारण शहर में गोपाष्टमी की शोभायात्रा नहीं निकाली गई। हिंडौन सिटी| गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर रविवार को गायों की पूजा अर्चना की गई। गोपाल गोशाला के अध्यक्ष रामदयाल पटवारी व मैनेजर कौशल चौधरी ने बताया कि रविवार को समिति के लोगों द्वारा गायों की पूजा की गई। महिलाओं ने गायों को वस्त्र पहनाकर व गुड़ खिलाकर पूजन किया। लोगों ने चारे, गुड़, खल व नकद राशि का सहयोग किया। केदारनाथ गुप्ता द्वारा चारे के लिए एक लाख, पूरन गुप्ता द्वारा 51 हजार, विष्णु भनकपुरा द्वारा एक गाय का दान व रामेश्वर बदनपुरा वालों ने 5100 रुपए का सहयोग दिया। देवीशरण शर्मा, विजयसिंह वर्मा, हरिप्रसाद गुप्ता, ओमप्रकाश निठार, पूरन भूकरावली, जयकुमार जैन, दामोदर सीइओ, रमेश खानका, कैलाश टोडूपरा, जगदीश चौबे सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।कस्बाशहर| महिलाओं ने पूजन सामग्री रखकर मंगल गीत गाती हुईं मंदिर में गोपाष्टमी के दिन गाय माता का पूजन किया व हरा चारा खिलाकर घर परिवार में सुख समृद्धि व खुशहाली की कामना की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें