गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर:दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग की 19 ट्रेनों का रूट डायवर्ट, बसों का संचालन भी नहीं होने से आवाजाही रुकी

करौली8 मिनट पहले
एमबीसी की भर्तियों सहित 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर गुर्जरों का आंदोलन मंगलवार को तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर पीलूपुरा के पास गुर्जरों ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा किया हुआ है। इस कारण सवाईमाधोपुर से बयाना के मध्य ट्रेनों का संचालन निरस्त किया गया है। रेलवे सूत्रों के अनुसार 19 विशेष ट्रेनों को मार्ग परिवर्तित कर चलाया जा रहा है। गुर्जरों के आंदोलन के कारण त्यौहारी सीजन में आमजन को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना रहा कि हर बार अपनी मांगों को लेकर गुर्जरों की ओर से आंदोलन किया जाता है। इस दौरान ट्रेन और बसों का संचालन बंद कर दिया जाता है। सरकार को चाहिए कि जो भी मांग है, उन्हें पूरी कर देने चाहिए ताकि आमजन परेशान नहीं हो। दूसरी ओर एहतियात बरतते हुए रोडवेज की ओर से किसी भी रुट पर रोडवेज बसों का संचालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में रोडवेज को प्रतिदिन करीब 6 लाख के नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रोडवेज आगार के प्रबंधक विष्णु कुमार का कहना रहा कि आंदोलन से पूर्व रोडवेज बसों के संचालन से रोडवेज को प्रतिदिन 6 लाख की आय हो रही थी। रेलवे सूत्रों ने बताया कि डुमरिया-फतेह सिंहपुरा सेक्शन के बीच रेल मार्गों को बाधित किया गया है। जिसके चलते 19 ट्रेनों के मार्ग परिवर्तित किए गए हैं। अप ट्रेनों में सभी विशेष सेवाएं लखनऊ-बांद्रा टर्मिनल, हजरत निजामुद्दीन-पुणे, गुवाहाटी-ओखला पार्सल, पलवल-अहमदाबाद पार्सल, नयी दिल्ली-मुंबई सेंट्रल, अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनल, नयी दिल्ली-इंदौर हैं। जबकि डाउन ट्रेनों में विशेष ट्रेनें मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर, मडगांव-हजरत निजामुद्दीन, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-गाजीपुर सिटी, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-गोरखपुर, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-अमृतसर, इंदौर-नयी दिल्ली, उदयपुर सिटी- हजरत निजामद्दीन, मुंबई सेंट्रल-नयी दिल्ली, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर और गोरखपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। एक नवंबर से ही ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद पड़ा हुआ है। जनशताब्दी ट्रेन का संचालन निरस्त कोटा से निजामुद्दीन तक चलने वाली जनशताब्दी ट्रेन का संचालन निरस्त किया हुआ है। पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, अगस्त क्रांति राजधानी को झांसी, वीना, आगरा, ग्वालियर, मथुरा मार्ग से संचालित किया जा रहा है। मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस को बांदीकुई, चंदेरिया, ब्यावर, अजमेर, भरतपुर, मथुरा होकर निकाला जा रहा है। नंदा देवी एक्सप्रेस, अजीमाबाद, अवध एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद पटना एक्सप्रेस को कोटा, सवाईमाधोपुर, जयपुर, बांदीकुई, अछनेरा, भरतपुर, मथुरा मार्ग से संचालित किया जाय रहा है। आरक्षण टिकट काउंटर चालू ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद होने के बावजूद आरक्षण टिकट काउंटर संचालित किया जा रहा है। जिन यात्रियों ने एडवांस टिकट कराए हुए हैं, वे आरक्षण काउंटर पर जाकर टिकट कैंसिल कराकर अपनी राशि प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। जबकि आगामी दिनों के लिए ट्रेनों में रिजर्वेशन कराया जा सकता है।

