पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्रामीण त्रस्त:खस्ताहाल रास्ते से ग्रामीण त्रस्त, विभाग नहीं दे रहा ध्यान

करौली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत सिंघनिया के गाँव नंदपुरा में खस्ताहाल रास्ते से ग्रामीणों को भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीण रामदयाल सैन, रामकेश, कप्तान गुर्जर आदि ने बताया कि मुख्य सडक मार्ग से लालारामपुरा तक लगभग ढाई किलोमीटर लम्बे रास्ते को सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है जिससे ग्रामीणों को काफ़ी समस्या हो रहीं हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उनके गाँव के लिए यही एकमात्र रास्ता है जिसके निर्माण के लिए कई बार विभाग को अवगत करा दिया गया है इसके बावजूद अभी तक रास्ता नहीं बनवाया गया है । रास्ते में जगह जगह गड्ढे होने से जलभराव एवं कीचड़ होने से समस्या और अधिक बढ़ जाती है।ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गाँव के लिए एकमात्र रास्ता होने के कारण बरसात के दिनों में अन्य गांवों से संपर्क ही कट जाता है व ग्रामीण खेतों की मेड एवं पगडंडियों के सहारे गुजरते हैं तथा ढाई किलोमीटर का सफ़र तय करने में ग्रामीणों को बीस मिनट का समय लगता है। उक्त रास्ते की निर्माण की माँग को लेकर ग्रामीण कई बार पी डब्ल्यू डी विभाग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर विरोध व्यक्त कर चुके हैं फिर भी समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें