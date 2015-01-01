पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई कर्मियों की हड़ताल:सफाई कर्मियों को नहीं मिला मानदेय, फिर हड़ताल पर, प्रशासनिक वार्ता रही बेनतीजा

करौली2 दिन पहले
  • 120 स्थायी सफाई कर्मियों का 33.50 लाख व 200 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियों का करीब 49 लाख है बकाया मानदेय

दीपावली त्योहार नजदीक है,मगर करौली शहर में सफाईकर्मी फिर से हड़तालपर हैं। ऐसे में शहरभर में गंदगी के जमा ढेर और दुर्गंध से आमजन अब परेशान होने लगा है।दरअसल, सफाई कर्मचारियों को पूर्व में भी छह दिन हड़ताल करने पर जिला प्रशासन व नगर परिषद से मानदेय भुगतान कराने की 5 नवंबर की तारीख मुकर्रर तो की गई, मगर भुगतान नहीं हो सका। इससे नाराज सफाई कर्मियों ने प्रशासन पर कोरा आश्वासन देने का आरोप लगाते हुए अब पुन: 6 नवंबर से मजबूरन हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।वहीं राष्ट्रीय वंचित लोक मंच से जुड़े सफाई कर्मियों ने सोमवार को कलेक्टर व आयुक्त को ज्ञापन दिया, जिसमें दीपावली से पहले सभी कार्मिकों को मानदेय का भुगतान कराने और गैर बाल्मीकि सफाई कर्मियों को परकोटे के भीतर सफाई कार्य पर लगाने व छह सूत्री मांगों पर शीघ्र कार्यवाही करने की मांग की गई है।सफाई प्रकोष्ठ ने कहाझूठे आश्वासनों से तंगराष्ट्रीय वंचित लोक मंच, सफाई प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष ग्यारसीलाल हल्दिया ने बताया कि सोमवार को नगर परिषद दफ्तर में सफाई कर्मियों के साथ उपखंड अधिकारी देवेंद्र सिंह परमार व नप आयुक्त नरसीलाल मीना ने वार्ता की और शीघ्र मानदेय का भुगतान कराने का आश्वासन देकर हड़ताल समाप्त करने की अपील की। जिसे सफाई कर्मियों ने सिरे से खारिज कर दिया और कहा कि झूठे आश्वासनों से तंग आ चुके हैं, दीपावली पर्व बिना मानदेय के कैसे मनाएं। दुकानदार उनको उधार भी नहीं दे रहे, घरों की रंगाई-पुताई भी नहीं कर सके, मजबूरन बतासों से ही दीपावली त्योहार मनाना पडेगा। घरों के बिजली कनेक्शन तक कट गए हैं, इससे अंधेरे में रहने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। आखिरकार, प्रशासनिक स्तर की वार्ता सोमवार देर सायं तक बेनतीजा ही रही और सफाई कर्मियों ने हड़ताल जारी रखने का ऐलान किया। इस दौरान हड़ताली सफाईकर्मी भी प्रमुख रूप से मौजूद रहे।120 स्थायी सफाई कर्मियों का 33.50 लाख का मानदेय बकायाजिला कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम थनवाल ने बताया कि नगर परिषद करौली में स्थायी 120 सफाई कर्मियों में से 51 की पांच माह का 12 लाख, 42 सफाई कर्मियों का 4 माह का 18 लाख व 27 का 8 माह का 3.50 लाख यानी कुल 33.50 लाख का मानदेय बकाया चल रहा है। इसी प्रकार 200 ठेका सफाई कर्मियों का भी साढे तीन माह का 49 लाख रुपए का मानदेय भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। प्रशासन व नगर परिषद से सिर्फ आश्वासन मिलता है, मानदेय नहीं मिल रहा, इससे सफाई कर्मियों में गहरा आक्रोश व्याप्त है।जिलाध्यक्ष ग्यारसीलाल हल्दिया के नेतृत्व में कलेक्टर व आयुक्त को दिए ज्ञापन में छह सूत्री मांगों को शामिल किया गया है। जिसमें एपीओ स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक पिंटू मीना पर ठेकेदारों व गैर बाल्मीकि सफाई कर्मचारियों से सांठगांठ रखने का आरोप लगाते हुए शीघ्र रिलीव करने, करीब डेढ़ माह में भी सफाई कर्मचारी उपलब्ध नहीं कराने पर ठेकेदार को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने, जिला प्रशासनिक वादे के अनुरूप 5 नवंबर को भी मानदेय नहीं मिलने पर हडताली सफाई कर्मियों को पूर्ण मानदेय दिलाने, 5 नवंबर के वादे पर मानदेय भुगतान नहीं करने पर मजबूरन हडताल करने की विवशता बताते हुए आंदालेन के लिए नगर परिषद को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।वहीं गैर बाल्मीकि सफाई कर्मियों को शहर के परकोटे के भीतर सफाई कार्य पर लगाने और विभाग से नगर परिषद करौली को पूर्व में प्राप्त 75 लाख की अनुदान राशि को चहेतों में गलत तरीके से वितरित करने जैसे बिंदुओं पर शीघ्र कार्यवाही करने की मांग की गई है।सफाईकर्मियों की एसडीएम से वार्ता, मगर राजीनाम नहीं^हड़ताली सफाई कर्मियों के साथ सोमवार को वार्ता की गई। जिसमें एसडीएम देवेंद्रसिंह परमार ने भी समझाइश की, मगर वे राजी नहीं हुए। अब मंगलवार को प्रात: 10 बजे पांच सदस्यीय सफाई कर्मियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर के यहां बुलाया गया है।- नरसीलाल मीना, आयुक्त, नप करौली

