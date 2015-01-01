पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:हिंडौन के होटल में सैक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, युवती व होटल संचालक सहित पांच गिरफ्तार

हिंडौन सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएसपी किशोरीलाल के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

शहर के एक होटल में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड करते हुए पुलिस ने आगरा से बुलाई गई युवती, होटल संचालक सहित पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

डीएसपी किशोरीलाल को मंगलवार रात मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि स्टेशन मार्ग आरओबी के पास एक होटल में देह व्यापार चल रहा है। इस सूचना पर डीएसपी ने नई मंडी पुलिस टीम को साथ लेकर होटल पर दबिश दी तो देह व्यापार होना पाया गया। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि युवती को फोन करके आगरा से बुलाया गया था। पुलिस युवती और गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से सख्ती से पूछताछ कर रही है, जिनसे अन्य कई खुलासे हो सकते हैं।

करौली डीएसपी मनराज ने बताया कि हिंडौन डीएसपी किशोरीलाल को मुखबिर ने मंगलवार रात सूचना दी थी कि स्टेशन रोड आरओबी के पास जयंती होटल पर अनैतिक देह व्यापार हो रहा है। इस देह व्यापार में होटल संचालक भी लिप्त है। होटल में सेक्स रैकेट की सूचना मिलने पर डीएसपी ने नई मंडी थाने की टीम को अपने साथ लिया और रात करीब 11 बजे बाद होटल पर दबिश दी। पुलिस को देखकर होटल संचालक व अन्य लोगों में खलबली मच गई। मुखबिर की शिकायत सही मिली और होटल में देह व्यापार पाया गया। जिस पर पुलिस ने होटल संचालक महेश सहित आरोपी सनेट निवासी राकेश, कजानीपुर निवासी हरभान, कुट्टीनकापुरा निवासी ऋषिकेश व देह व्यापार के लिए बुलाई गई आगरा निवासी युवती को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पुलिस सभी आरोपियों से सख्ती से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि महिला को फोन करके आगरा से बुलाया गया था। यह महिला पहली बार आई है या फिर पहले भी आ चुकी है, इस बारे में भी पुलिस जानकारी जुटा रही है।

