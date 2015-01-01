पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एकल अभियान:एकल अभियान: समाज को शिक्षित और सक्षम बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया

करौली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में कोर टीम ने ग्राम स्वराज सहित कई मुद्दों पर की खास चर्चा

एकल अभियान अंचल करौली की कोर टीम की बैठक रविवार को यहां झील का हार में एकल कार्यालय में बैठक हुई। जिसमें एकल अभियान अंचल समिति, करौली के अध्यक्ष महेंद्रसिंह मीना ने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि एकल अभियान स्वतंत्रता के 75 वर्ष पर महात्मा गांधी के ग्राम स्वराज, डॉ.भीमराव अम्बेडकर का सामाजिक न्याय, स्वामी विवेकानंद के गौरवशाली भारत के निर्माण के संकल्प को पूरा करने के लिए जी जान से जुटने का आह्वान किया।मीना ने कहा कि एकल अभियान हजारों सेवा व्रतियों के दम पर खड़ा हुआ है। हालांकि, तीन दशक की इस यात्रा में कार्यकर्ताओं ने अनेक चुनौतियों का भी सामना किया है। देश के सबसे मुश्किल क्षेत्रों में, वनवासी इलाकों में, सरकार की पहुंच से वंचित क्षेत्रों में पहुंचकर एकल अभियान जैसे प्रयासों ने समाज को शिक्षित और सक्षम बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया। झारखंड से शुरू हुआ यह अभियान आज देश के 27 राज्यों के साथ कोने -कोने में विस्तार रूप ले चुका है। करौली जिले के 330 गांवों में भी एकल विद्यालय हैं।उन्होंने कहा कि एकल अभियान शिक्षा को सिर्फ किताबी ज्ञान या अक्षर ज्ञान तक सीमित नहीं रखता, वनवासी बच्चों के समग्र विकास के लिए कोशिश करते हैं। कहीं पर पोषण वाटिका बनाकर वनवासी बच्चों के पोषण को प्रोत्साहित किया गया तो कहीं जैविक खाद से खेती के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया गया। जडी-बूटियों की लेकर प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया। प्राथमिक शिक्षा, बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य, रोजगार के कौशल, सामाजिक स्वावलंबन की शिक्षा, बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य, रोजगार के लिए कौशल, सामाजिक स्वावलंबन की शिक्षा, जन जागरण सहित पंचमुखी शिक्षा भी सफल हो रही है। दरअसल, समाज भी सेवाभाव, त्याग, समर्पण का सम्मान करता है। वर्ष 2022 में आजादी के 75 वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं। सन् 1857 के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम से लेकर सन् 1947 में आजादी मिलने तक अगर हम नजर डालें तो आजादी की लडाई में वनवासी समाज का बहुत बडा योगदान रहा है। बिरसा मुंडा को कौन भूल सकता है, उनके त्याग, बलिदान की अनेक प्ररेक घटनाएं आजादी के आन्दोलन में समाहित हैं। मीना ने कहा कि हमारे गांवों में इतनी खेल प्रतिभाएं हैं कि वो दुनियां में किसी को भी टक्कर दे सकती हैं। परम्परागत खेलों की प्रतिस्पर्धा से एक तो हमारे स्थानीय खेलों की प्रसिद्धि बढ़ेगी और दूसरा हमें गांवों से नए प्रतिभाशाली युवक भी मिलेंगे।बैठक में संगठन की समीक्षा करते हुए ग्राम स्वराज मंच के तत्वावधान में ग्राम, संच (तहसील), जिला (अंचल) स्तर पर खेल प्रतियोगिता दिसंबर व जनवरी माह में करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इस दौरान ग्राम संगठन अंचल करौली के अध्यक्ष डॉ.गजराज मीना ने कार्यकर्ताओं के गुणों पर प्रकाश डाला। बैठक में भाग कार्यालय प्रमुख नंदलाल, अंचल अभियान प्रमुख राजकुमार प्रजापति, अंचल गतिविधि प्रमुख बलवीर सिंह गुर्जर, अंचल प्राथमिक शिक्षा प्रमुख संतोष कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

