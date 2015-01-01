पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण- आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद मिले:मासलपुर तहसील के छह आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद मिले, कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • महिला एवं बाल विकास के उप निदेशक ने पोषण वाटिकाओं का किया अवलोकन

मासलपुर| महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के उप निदेशक प्रभाती लाल जाट ने मासलपुर तहसील के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रोंका आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान 6 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र मिले है।उप निदेशक ने बताया कि इन केंद्रों की कार्यकर्ताओं को नोटिस देने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। इसके साथ आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर स्थापित पोषण वाटिकाओं का भी अवलोकन किया है। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के उप निदेशक ने बताया कि मासलपुर तहसील के फतेहपुर, रामपुरा, केशरसिंहपुरा व खेडिया में 6 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया जो कि बंद मिले है जबकि मासलपुर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र तृतीय पर व्यवस्थाएं संतोषजनक पाई गई है।उप निदेशक ने बताया कि मासलपुर तहसील में संचालित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की हालात खराब है। इस आशय की उनके पास शिकायतें भी मिल रही थी। इस पर उनके द्वारा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया गया है।उप निदेशक ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान मासलपुर तहसील क्षेत्र में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की व्यवस्थाएं खराब मिली है उन्होंने बताया कि फतेहपुर, रामपुरा, केसरसिंहपुरा व खेडिया में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के बंद मिलने के मामले को उनके द्वारा गंभीरता से लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का सफल संचालन नहीं करने वाली कार्यकर्ताओं को नोटिस देकर मानदेय से पृथक करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।इस अवसर पर उन्होंने मासलपुर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र तृतीय पर पोषाहार वितरण व्यवस्था व रिकार्ड का अवलोकन किया। उप निदेशक ने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर स्थापित पोषण वाटिकाओं में आयरनयुक्त फल और सब्जी का उत्पादन कराया जा रहा है। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर पत्तेदार सब्जी, बैंगन व अमरूद के पौधे लगाए गए है।उन्होंने पोषण वाटिकाओं को विकसित करने के लिए कार्मिकों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए है। इस अवसर पर उनके साथ जिला समन्वयक सतीश शर्मा व लेखराज भी मौजूद रहे।

