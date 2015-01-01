पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहरी सरकार:नामांकन के दूसरे दिन छह प्रत्याशियों ने दाखिल किए आठ पर्चे, करौली में दो दिन में 270 आवेदन

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • 55 वार्डों के लिए नामांकन की तारीख 27, दोनों ही दलों ने प्रत्याशियों की अभी जारी नहीं की सूची

दिसंबर में होने वाले नगरपरिषद चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद नामांकन के दूसरे दिन 6 प्रत्याशियों ने आठ आवेदन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को जमा कराए। दो दिन में अब तक 270 आवेदन जारी किए जा चुके हैं।

करौली रिटर्निंग अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने बताया कि करौली नगरपरिषद के 55 वार्डों में होने वाले वार्ड पार्षद के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन के पहले दिन एक भी नामांकन दाखिल नहीं हुआ जबकि दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 6 प्रत्याशियों ने 8 नामांकन दाखिल किए। जिनमें वार्ड 12 से मोनिका सिंह ने एक, वार्ड 15 से कल्याण ने एक, वार्ड 22 से गुलशन ने एक, वार्ड 24 सेे विनीत चौधरी ने दो, वार्ड 36 से सुनीता देवी ने दो एवं वार्ड 50 से आरती ने एक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले दिन कार्यालय से 141 आवेदन व दूसरे दिन 129 आवेदन जारी किए गए। इस प्रकार दो दिन में 270 आवेदन जारी किए जा चुके हैं।

आज अवकाश को भी जमा होंगे नामांकन
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी का स्थानीय अवकाश होने के बावजूद नगरीय निकाय के चुनाव के नगर परिषद करौली, हिंडौन व नगरपालिका टोडाभीम में पर्चे भरे जाएंगे।

टोडाभीम : पालिका चुनाव के लिए 11 नामांकन

पालिका चुनावों को लेकर सोमवार को नामांकन फार्म भरने के पहले दिन मात्र 8 प्रत्याशियों ने 11 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराएं। दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को दो प्रत्याशियों ने चार नामांकन फार्म भरे। एसडीएम दुर्गा प्रसाद मीणा ने बताया कि पालिका के वार्ड 25 से दो प्रत्याशियों ने चार नामांकन भरे। वार्ड 1, 7, 12, 13, 15, 20, 21 एवं 24 में एक-एक प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन दाखिल किए, जबकि वार्ड 13, 15, व 24 में एक-एक प्रत्याशी ने 2-2 फार्म भरे हैं।

