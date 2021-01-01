पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धीमी चाल:सुरक्षा की धीमी चाल... 4 सालों में 437 में से मात्र 35 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लग पाए

करौली4 घंटे पहले
उमेश शर्मा | महिला सुरक्षा व कानून व्यवस्था बनाने को लेकर राज्य सरकार के सभी जिलों में अभय कमांड सेंटर के तहत सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का कार्य शुरू किया था लेकिन वर्ष 2017 में शुरू हुआ कार्य करौली जिले में वर्ष 2021 में भी पूरा नहीं हो सका है। इसका खामियाजा लोगों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों में भी प्रशासनिक कार्य व्यवस्था को लेकर रोष व्याप्त है।कैला देवी क्षेत्र को हटायाअभय कमांड सेंटर के तहत करौली जिले में हुए सर्वे के अनुसार करौली में लगभग 437 सीसीटीवी कैमरे 136 खंभों पर लगने थे इसके लिए जगह का निर्धारण भी किया जा चुका था। इसमें पूर्व में कैला देवी को भी शामिल किया गया था लेकिन बाद में कैला देवी क्षेत्र को इस योजना से हटा दिया गया। इसके बाद जिला मुख्यालय पर 136 में से मात्र 45 खंबे ही लक्ष्य की और उनसे 40 खंभों पर लगने वाले 110 कमरों में से मात्र 35 कैमरेलगाए गए।

जिला मुख्यालय पर 136 में से 47 खंभे ही लगाए जा सके है

पहले एनएचएआई ने अटकाया मामला, दोबारा होगा टेंडर2017 में अभय कमांड सेंटर के तहत लगने वाले सीसीटीवी कैमरा को लगाने में नेशनल हाईवे विभाग का भी बाधक बना। जानकारी के अनुसार अब जब नेशनल हाईवे ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने की अनुमति दे दी है तो अब सीसीटीवी कैमरे एवं खंभों के लिए पुन टेंडर होने की बात सामने आ रही है। कई बार उठी मांग और मिला आश्वासन फिर भी आज तक सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं लग सके।करौली के व्यापारी जीतू गोयल ने बताया कि जिले में कई बार ऐसी घटनाएं हुई हैं जिनको लेकर लोगों ने प्रदर्शन एवं ज्ञापन दिए हैं और सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाने की मांग की है वर्ष 2018 में हिंडौन दरवाजा से नैतिक बंसल अपहरण के मामले को लेकर भी 4 दिन बाजार बंद रहे और लोगों ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाने की मांग की।

महिला सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी है सीसीटीवी कैमरेपार्षद दशरथ सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे होने से अपराधिक घटनाओं पर लगाम लगेगी महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ जैसी घटनाओं को रोकने में भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे काफी कारगर है।सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर लगेगा प्रभावी अंकुशपार्षद कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि अन्य बड़े बड़े शहरों में सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु दर को कम करने के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे काफी मददगार साबित हुए हैं।

