पंचायत चुनाव:सरपंच पद के लिए अधिकतम 50 हजार रुपए की खर्च सीमा निर्धारित

करौली13 घंटे पहले
पंचायत आम चुनाव सितम्बर-अक्टूबर 2020 के सरपंच पद के लिए निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के खर्च कि सीमा राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अधिकतम 50 हजार रुपए निर्धारित की है।निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने बताया कि निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थी निर्धारित सीमा से अधिक व्यय नहीं करें। इसके लिए सभी निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी पंचायत समिति मासलपुर टोडाभीम, हिंडौन व श्री महावीरजी को चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों से पालना कराए जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पंचायत आम चुनाव वाहनों व लाउड स्पीकरों के उपयोग तथा पोस्टरों व बैनरों आदि के प्रदर्शन के संबंध में चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थी बस, ट्रक,मिनी बस, मेटाडोर व पशुचालित किसी वाहन का उपयोग नहीं कर सकेंगे।इनसे भिन्न अन्य किसी भी वाहन के उपयोग के लिए अनुमति प्राप्त की जा सकती है। सरपंच अभ्यर्थी चुनाव में अधिकतम एक वाहन का उपयोग कर सकता है। वाहनों के उपयोग की अनुमति नियमानुसार संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी की ओर से जारी की जावेगी। लाउड स्पीकरों के उपयोग भी चुनाव प्रचार की समयावधि में अनुमति लेकर किया जा सकता है।

