विवाहिताओं की संदिग्ध मौत:टोडाभीम के महस्वा व नयागांव में दो विवाहिताओं की संदिग्ध मौत

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों ही घटनाओं में पीहर वालों ने दहेज हत्या के मामले दर्ज कराए

जिले में मौत का ग्रहण रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। रविवार को भी टोडाभीम के गांव महस्वा व नया गांव में दो विवाहिताओं की संदिग्ध मौत हो गई। दोनों ही मामलो में पीहर पक्ष के लोगों ने ससुराल वालों पर दहेज के लिए हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। महस्वा में गुपचुप मृतका के अंतिम संस्कार की सूचना पर पहुंची श्रीमहावीरजी पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लिया और हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। इसी तरह नयागांव में जब सुबह छोटी बहन कमरे में चाय देने गई तो बड़ी बहन को मृत अवस्था में पाया। पीहर पक्ष की सूचना पर बालघाट पुलिस ने कमरे से विवाहिता का शव कब्जे में लेकर हिंडौन के अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। इस दौरान दोनों ही गांवों में मौके पर काफी ग्रामीण जमा हो गए।

नयागांव : सुबह छोटी बहन कमरे में चाय देने गई तो बड़ी बहन मृत पड़ी थी, परिवार वाले घर से फरार

टोडाभीम के नयागांव में 22 वर्षीय विवाहिता की शनिवार रात संदिग्ध मौत हो गई। सुबह छोटी बहन चाय लेकर जब बड़ी बहन के कमरे में गई तो उसे मृत पाया। इसकी सूचना उसने अपनी पीहर में मोबाइल से दी। उधर ससुराल वाले घर से फरार हो गए। मृतका के पिता ने ससुराल पक्ष के खिलाफ दहेज की मांग को लेकर पुत्री की हत्या करने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। बालघाट थाना प्रभारी मुरारीलाल ने बताया कि दौसा के गांव शीशवाड़ा निवासी मृतका के पिता हरिसिंह जाटव ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि उसकी पुत्री बबलेश जाटव व माया जाटव की शादी वर्ष 2018 में नयागांव के मानसिंह व सतीश जाटव के साथ एक ही परिवार में की थी। शादी में हैसियत के अनुसार दहेज दिया था। इसके बावजूद ससुराल पक्ष के लोग आए दिन दहेज के लिए पुत्रियों को प्रताड़ित करते थे। पति मानसिंह, ससुर हरिप्रसाद, सास संतो देवी आदि रोजाना दहेज की मांग को लेकर मारपीट करते थे। दहेज के लिए बड़ी पुत्री बबलेश जाटव की रात में हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने मृतका के शीशवाड़ा निवासी पिता हरिसिंह जाटव की ओर से ससुराल पक्ष के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। इस घटना के बाद से गांव में शोक की लहर छा गई। इस घटना के बारे में लोग कई कयास लगा रहे थे।

महस्वा : पीहर पक्ष की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने रुकवाया अंतिम संस्कार, ससुराल वाले बोले- कई दिन से बीमार थी

महस्वा में विवाहिता की संदिग्ध मौत पर ससुराल पक्ष के लोग अंतिम संस्कार करने जा रहे थे। पीहर पक्ष के लोगों की शिकायत पर श्रीमहावीरजी पुलिस ने पहुंचकर अंतिम संस्कार को रुकवाया दिया। श्रीमहावीरजी थाना प्रभारी धर्मसिंह ने बताया कि भरतपुर के कुम्हेर गेट ईदगाह कॉलोनी के मृतका के भाई रविशंकर कंडेरा ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि उसकी बहन राधा देवी की शादी 2012 में महस्वा के रामचरण कंडेरा के साथ हुई थी। जीजा रामचरण कंडेरा आए दिन बहन राधा देवी के साथ मारपीट करता था। बहन बीमार होने पर भरतपुर में उपचार कराया था। 10 दिन पूर्व जीजा ने मोबाइल पर भी धमकी दी थी। आरोपी ने दहेज की मांग को लेकर बीमार बहन राधा देवी की हत्या कर दी और बिना सूचना दिए चुपचाप अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी कर रहे थे। मृतका के भाई खुशीराम व रविशंकर ने बहन की हत्या करने की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस शव को लेकर हिंडौन राजकीय अस्पताल आई। मृतका के भाई रविशंकर की ओर मामला दर्ज कर मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। मृतका के जेठ विनोद कंडेरा व पति रामचरण कंडेरा ने बताया कि राधा देवी लंबे समय से बीमार थी। शनिवार रात अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ने पर राजकीय अस्पताल लेकर आए, जहां डाक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

