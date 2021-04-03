पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैसी खाद्य सुरक्षा:नोटिस जारी करने के बावजूद गरीब के गेहूं का पैसा जमा नहीं कराने वाले 54 सरकारी कर्मचारियों पर निलंबन की तलवार

करौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करौली जिला रसद अधिकारी कार्यालय में 2750 सरकारी कर्मचारी गरीब के हक पर डाल रहे हैं डाका

उमेश शर्मा| जिले में बीपीएल एवं खाद सुरक्षा योजना के नाम पर करौली एवं अन्य जिलों में कार्यरत करौली के रहने वाले सरकारी कर्मचारी एवं उनके परिजन ही गरीब का अनाज चट कर गए। ऐसे में सरकार के निर्देश पर रसद विभाग ऐसे कर्मचारियों की छंटनी में जुट गया है। छंटनी के बाद नोटिस जारी करने के बावजूद गरीब के अनाज का हक का पैसा जमा नहीं कराने वाले 54 सरकारी कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ विभाग ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराने एवं संबंधित आरोपी कर्मचारी के विभाग में उनके निलंबन संबंधी कार्यवाही की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। रसद विभाग ने बीपीएल एवं खाद्य सुरक्षा योजनाओं कालाभ लेने वाले सरकारी कर्मचारियों एवं उनके परिजनों की छंटनी करना शुरू कर दिया है।

विभाग का मानना है प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से गरीब का हक छीनने वाले कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है

निलंबित करने की पूरी तैयारी में विभाग : रसद अधिकारीजिला रसद अधिकारी रामसिंह मीणा का कहना है कि रसद विभाग द्वारा सरकारी कर्मचारियों की छंटनी की गई है और उन्हें नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं लेकिन 54 सरकारी कर्मचारी ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने नोटिस जारी होने के बाद विभाग से चालान तो ले लिया है लेकिन राशि जमा नहीं कराई है। ऐसे कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ संबंधित विभागों में उनके निलंबन की तैयारी में जुट गया है।

हद हो गई गरीबों का गेहूं हड़पने वाले लोगों में शिक्षकों की संख्या ज्यादा

ऐसे कई कर्मचारी शामिल हैं जो सरकारी नौकरी पर लगे हुए हैं या फिर उनके परिजन सरकारी नौकरी कर रहे हैं लेकिन फिर भी कर्मचारी या उनके परिजन खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का लाभ उठा रहे हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर टोडाभीम तहसील निवासी पृथ्वी मीणा पुत्र जय लाल मीणा के राशन कार्ड में रामअवतार मीणा शिक्षा विभाग में शिक्षक के पद पर सिकराय दौसा में कार्यरत हैं लेकिन फिर भी वे सरकारी योजना का लाभ उठा रहे हैं तो गांव कल्याणी पोस्ट मामचारी निवासी दिनेश कुमार शर्मा के परिवार में विनय कुमार शर्मा शिक्षक के तौर पर बसेड़ी धौलपुर में कर रहे थे तो गांव का नारदा पंचायत महाराजपुरा मंडरायल के रामपुर बेरवा पुत्र बंसी लाल बेरवा के परिवार में इंद्रजीत पंचायती राज विभाग में सवाई माधोपुर लगे हुए हैं, मीणा पुरा टोडाभीम निवासी कंचन लाल मीणा पुत्र जगन लाल मीणा के परिवार में राजन लाल मीणा 20 शिक्षा विभाग में टीचर के पद पर खेड़ी, टोडाभीम में कार्यरत है तो इंदिरा कॉलोनी करौली निवासी बृजवासी माली के परिवार में रामपति माली चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग में रोधई सब सेंटर मंडरायल करौली पर कार्यरत हैं, खार रोड मछली वाली गली निवासी अब्दुल हमीद स्वयं ही सिंचाई विभाग करौली में कार्यरत है इन सहित अन्य 54 कर्मचारी भी प्रत्यक्ष एवं अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से सरकारी योजना का लाभ उठाकर गरीब के हक पर डाका डाल रहे हैं।

