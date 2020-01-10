पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेतन दान नहीं करना चाहते हैं शिक्षक:कोविड सहायता कोष में एक दिन का वेतन दान नहीं करना चाहते हैं शिक्षक

करौली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम व एकीकृत ने वेतन कटौती का किया विरोध

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम व एकीकृत ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को अलग-अलग ज्ञापन देकर वेतन कटौती के निर्णय को वापस लेने की मांग की।राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम के उपशाखा अध्यक्ष नसरी लाल मीणा ने उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन देकर व राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ एकीकृत के जिलाध्यक्ष हरकेश सिंह गुर्जर ने ज्ञापन देकर अवगत कराया कि कोविड-19 मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष में सहायतार्थ शिक्षक व शिक्षा अधिकारियों के सितंबर माह से सकल वेतन से प्रतिमाह दो व एक दिवस का वेतन काटने के आदेश दिए हैं जिससे शिक्षकों में भारी असंतोष है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूर्व में भी कोविड-सहायता कोष में मार्च माह के वेतन से एक, दो, तीन व पांच दिन का वेतन काटा जा चुका है और 15 दिवस का वेतन स्थगित किया हुआ है। इसके साथ ही जनवरी 2020 से देय 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता भी फ्रीज किया हुआ है। इसलिए अब हर माह एक व दो दिन का वेतन काटने के आदेश दिए हैं उसे वापस लिया जाए, स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान किया जाए तथा फ्रीज 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ते का भुगतान करने के साथ उपार्जित अवकाश के दिए जाने आदेश दिए जाएं।हिंडौनसिटी| राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ सियाराम उपशाखा हिंडौन के पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम उपखंड अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव को ज्ञापन देकर शिक्षकों की वेतन कटौती के आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की। उपशाखा अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र चौधरी, मंत्री सुनील गोयल, कोषाध्यक्ष दीपक गुप्ता, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष लोकेश शुक्ला, उपाध्यक्ष(मा.शिक्षा) पीयूष गर्ग, संयुक्त मंत्री नीरज बंसल, पीतम गुप्ता, व्याख्याता प्रतिनिधि राजकुमार गर्ग, संगठन मंत्री कुलभूषण जोशी, जिला महासमिति सदस्य रिंकू डागुर आदि ने सरकार से सितंबर माह से प्रति माह वेतन कटौती के आदेश को वापस लिए जाने, 15 दिवस के स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान करने, जनवरी 2020 से देय 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ते का भुगतान करने की मांग की।टोडाभीम ग्रामीण| राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ उपशाखा टोडाभीम के द्वारा एसडीएम को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम अपनी तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर एक ज्ञापन दिया गया। शिक्षक संघ ने अपने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से बताया गया कि सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष में सहायतार्थ शिक्षकों व शिक्षा अधिकारियों के सितंबर माह से सकल वेतन में प्रतिमाह एक दिवस एवं दो दिवस का वेतन काटने के आदेश किए गए हैं । जिसको लेकर शिक्षकों में भारी असंतोष व्याप्त हैनादौती | राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोविड 19 के चलते राज्य कर्मचारियों के प्रतिमाह एक से दो दिन के वेतन कटौती के आदेश जारी करने के विरोध में राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (सियाराम) के तत्वाधान में शिक्षकों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (सियाराम) उपशाखा नादौती अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद मीना ने बताया कि कोविड 19 के चलते राज्य कर्मचारियों के प्रतिमाह एक से दो दिन का वेतन कटौती का आदेश सरकार द्वारा जारी करने से शिक्षकों में रोष व्याप्त हैं। बताया कि कोविड 19 सहायता कोष में माह मार्च में 1 से 5 दिन तक वेतन स्वेच्छा से कटवा दिया था। मार्च माह में भी 15 दिवस का वेतन आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित कर दिया। सपोटरा| राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (सियाराम) उपशाखा का एक शिष्टमंडल उपजिला कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश मीणा से मिला तथा मुख्यमंत्री के नाम तीन सूत्रीय मांगों ज्ञापन देकर कोविड़-19 के दौरान शिक्षकों की वेतन कटौती का भुगतान करने का ज्ञापन दिया गया।संघ के कोषाध्यक्ष मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि कोविड़-19 मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष में सहायतार्थ शिक्षकों व शिक्षा अधिकारियों को माह सितंबर का सकल वेतन से 1 से 2 दिवस का वेतन काटने का आदेश दिया है। जबकि पूर्व में शिक्षकों का एक से पांच दिन का वेतन काटा जा चुका है। राज्य सरकार ने मार्च माह में 15 दिन का वेतन स्थगित कर जनवरी माह में देय 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ते को फ्रीज कर दिया गया। संघ ने सितंबर से प्रतिमाह वेतन कटौती आदेश वापिस लेने,मार्च माह का 15 दिवस का स्थगित वेतन व 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ते का भुगतान देने की मांग की गई।शिक्षक संघ ने रैली निकाल किया प्रदर्शन कस्बा शहर| राजस्थान सियाराम शिक्षक संघ के अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद मीणा के नेतृत्व मे सोमवार को सरकार के द्वारा शिक्षकों की वेतन कटौती व महंगाई भत्ते सहित विभिन्न मांगो को लेकर शिक्षकों ने रैली निकाल कर रोष जताया है। शिक्षक संघ के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बालिका स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य व संघ के अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह मीणा ने पत्र के माध्यम से बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष मे शिक्षक व शिक्षाधिकारियों का मार्च माह मे एक दिवस,दो दिवस सहित पांच दिवस का सकल वेतन मे से कटौती की जा चुकी है वही मार्च माह मे सरकार के द्वारा 15 दिवस का वेतन भी स्थगित किया हुआ है जिसके आदेश आए हुए है उन्हें भी वे भुगतान करने व वेतन कटौती वापसी की मांग की है।वहीं सितंबर माह मे वेतन कटौती के आदेश को वापिस लेने की मांग की है

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें