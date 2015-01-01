पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकद भुगतान पर रोक हटाने की मांग:शिक्षक संघ रेसटा ने शिक्षकों के नकद भुगतान पर रोक हटाने की मांग की

करौली2 दिन पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री को भेजा ज्ञापन

तलावड़ा शिक्षक संघ एलीमेंट्री सेकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन (रेसटा) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मोहरसिंह सलावद ने मुख्यमंत्री एवं शिक्षा मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत शिक्षकों सहित सभी कार्मिकों को मिलने वाले समर्पित अवकाश के बदले नगद भुगतान पर लगी रोक हटाने की मांग की है।इसकी वजह यह है कि दिसंबर मे ये समर्पित अवकाश लेप्स हो जाएंगे। संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सलावद ने बताया कि अधिकारियों एव कर्मचारियों को एक वर्ष में तीस एवं शिक्षकों को 15 दिन का उपार्जित अवकाश मिलता है। वर्ष मे एक बार 15 दिन का उपार्जित अवकाश समर्पित करने पर 15 दिन के वेतन के बराबर भुगतान मिलता है। ये अवकाश एवं नगद भुगतान दोनों नहीं लेने पर हर वर्ष ये उपार्जित अवकाश कार्मिक के खाते में जमा होते रहते है। कार्मिक पूरी सेवा में अधिकतम 300 समर्पित अवकाश अपनी सेवा पुस्तिका में जमा कर सकता है। जिसका भुगतान कार्मिक के सेवानिवृत्त होने पर नगद भुगतान किया जाता है। इसलिए कार्मिक इसे बचा बचा कर रखता है। इसी नियम से एक जुलाई को कार्मिक के खाते में 300 प्लस 15 उपार्जित अवकाश जमा हुए है। ऐसे में कई कार्मिक जो सेवानिवृत के करीब है वो 300 उपार्जित अवकाश बचाकर शेष 15 उपार्जित अवकाश का भुगतान लेना चाहते है। लेकिन समर्पित अवकाश पर लगी रोक के कारण कार्मिक को नगद भुगतान नहीं मिल रहा है। छ: माह के नियम के तहत ये 15 उपार्जित अवकाश 31 दिसंबर को लेप्स हो जाएंगे। जिससे कार्मिकों को हजारों रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। संगठन का कहना है राज्य के सात लाख से अधिक कार्मिकों में से 75 हजार से अधिक ऐसे कार्मिक है जो 15 दिन के उपार्जित अवकाश का समर्पित कर नगद भुगतान लेना चाहते है।इनका औसतन 15 दिन का वेतन 25 हजार रुपए माना जाएं तो भुगतान लेने वाले कार्मिकों की राशि एक अरब 87 करोड़ 50 लाख से रुपए होती है।

