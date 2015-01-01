पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:टेंपो की टक्कर से बाइक चालक की मौत, एक घायल

  • गंगापुर मार्ग पर कटकड़ के पास हादसा, घायल युवक बयाना मार्ग पर निर्माण कार्य में मजदूरी करने जा रहा था

गंगापुर मार्ग पर गांव कटकड़ के पास गंभीर नदी के मोड़ पर बाइक से हिन्डौन आते समय बुधवार सुबह एक टेंपो ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक चालक युवक की मौत हो गई। एक युवक गंभीर घायल हो गया।

सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची सदर थाना पुलिस ने शव को राजकीय अस्पताल के मुर्दाघर में रखवाया और घायल को अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया। एएसआई जगदीश सिंह ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुप्रुर्द कर दिया। इस घटना की मृतक के परिजनों ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराई है। सदर थाना प्रभारी कृपाल सिंह ने बताया कि वजीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव कुसांय निवासी दीपेंद्र उर्फ भोले (18) पुत्र पप्पू जोगी अपने साथी सोनू (26) पुत्र बिशनलाल जाटव को साथ लेकर मोटरसाइकिल से अपने किसी काम से हिंडौन आ रहा था। इसी दौरान रास्ते में गांव कटकड़ के पास गंभीर नदी के के मोड़ पर हिंडौन की ओर से आ रहे एक लोडिंग टेंपो के चालक ने मोटरसाइकिल को सामने से टक्कर मार दी। जिससे मोटरसाइकिल चालक दीपेंद्र की मौके पर मौत हो गई।

मोटरसाइकिल सवार युवक सोनू गंभीर घायल हो गया। दुर्घटना के जमा लोगों ने सदर थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर एएसआई भवानी सिंह मय जाब्ते के घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे और मृतक व घायल को राजकीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सदर थाना पुलिस ने युवक की शिनाख्त कर परिजनों को सूचित किया और दीपेंद्र के शव को राजकीय अस्पताल के मुर्दाघर में रखवाया। सोनू को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

मोबाइल से हुई शिनाख्त
घटना के दौरान मोटरसाइकिल चालक युवक की जेब में मोबाइल था। इसी दौरान मृतक की बहन ने किसी काम से दीपेंद्र से बात करने के लिए उसके मोबाइल पर कॉल किया। जब मोबाइल पर घंटी आई तो मौके पर मौजूद एक जने ने उसकी जेब से मोबाइल निकाल कर बात की और घटना की जानकारी मृतक की बहन को दी। मृतक की बहन ने अपने पिता व परिजनों को घटना के बारे में सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने मृतक युवक की पहचान की।

