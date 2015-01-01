पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमणकारियों की अब खैर नहीं:बस स्टैंड पर अस्थायी अतिक्रमणकारियों की अब खैर नहीं

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • चौकी प्रभारी ने बस स्टैंड से अतिक्रमण हटाने की दुकानदार व ठेला चालकों को दी सख्त हिदायत

कस्बे के बस स्टैंड पर अस्थायी अतिक्रमण के चलते आए दिन जाम लगने की समस्या को देखते हुए चौकी प्रभारी ने मंगलवार को सभी दुकानदार व ठेला लगाने वाले दुकानदारों को हटाने के सख्त निर्देश दिए है। फिर भी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने वाले दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। गुढाचन्द्रजी कस्बे के बस स्टैंड पर चाय, मिष्ठान, चाट, पकौड़ी के दुकानदारों द्वारा दुकानों के आगे तख्ते रखकर तथा चाट, बतासी, मूंगफली व फल व सब्जी वालों ने ठेला गाड़ी लगाकर सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। अतिक्रमियों ने सड़क की पटरी तक को नहीं छोड़ा है। इसके चलते बस स्टैंड पर आए दिन जाम की नौबत बनी रहती है। घंटों तक जाम लग जाने से लोगों के वाहन फंस जाते है। कई बार एंबुलेंस भी जाम में फंस जाती है। इस समस्या से लोग परेशान रहते है। चौकी प्रभारी भंवर सिंह कर्दम ने सभी अतिक्रमियों को अतिक्रमण हटाने तथा ठेला संचालकों को ठेला नहीं लगाने की सख्त हिदायत दी है। अतिक्रमियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर कांस्टेबल राजेश गुर्जर, लोकेन्द्र, रविन्द्र सिंह आदि साथ थे।

