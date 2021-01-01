पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:अस्थायी सफाई कर्मियों का टेंडर समाप्त, करौली में 125 कर्मियों के भरोसे सफाई

करौली35 मिनट पहले
  • दफ्तरों में मौज मस्ती करने वाले सफाई कर्मचारी अब करेंगे सड़क की सफाई

अब करौली नगर परिषद के ऐसे सफाई कर्मचारी जो दफ्तरों में रहकर मौज मस्ती में जुटे रहते थे, अब उनकी मौज मस्ती खत्म हो गई है। जिसका मुख्य कारण है नगर परिषद आयुक्त द्वारा सफाईकर्मियों के ठेके को समाप्त करना।

ठेके समाप्त करने के बाद लगभग 225 अस्थाई सफाई कर्मचारियों की छुट्टी नगर परिषद से हो गई है और अब 125 स्थाई सफाई कर्मचारियों से ही सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त कराई जा रही है। ऐसे में शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था मैं फिलहाल अव्यवस्था बनी हुई है और लोगों को इसका खामियाजा भी भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

करौली नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में लगभग 125 सफाई कर्मचारी सरकारी रूप से नियुक्त है। जबकि शहर की जनसंख्या एवं नगर परिषद क्षेत्र बड़ा होने के कारण करौली नगर परिषद में सफाई ठेके पर प्रतिवर्ष लगभग 180 से लेकर 225 सफाई कर्मचारियों को अस्थाई सफाईकर्मियों के रूप में लगाया जाता है। इस वर्ष भी आरके इंटरप्राइजेज जयपुर द्वारा लगभग 225 सफाई कर्मचारी स्थाई रूप से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में लगाए गए थे।

शहर में कई जगह लगे हैं गंदगी के ढेर

गौरतलब है कि नगर परिषद क्षेत्र करौली में जब अस्थाई एवं स्थाई रूप से लगे लगभग 350 सफाई कर्मचारियों से शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने में ही परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। गंदगी के कारण शहर के हालात दिन प्रतिदिन बिगड़ते जा रहे हैं और लोगों को इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

वेतन के लिए हड़ताल करते हैं सफाई कर्मचारी

करौली नगर परिषद में स्थाई कर्मचारी वेतन की मांग को लेकर हमेशा से परेशान चले आ रहे हैं। समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने के कारण सफाई कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर रहने से लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है

बनानी होगी व्यवस्था : दशरथ गुर्जर

पार्षद दशरथ सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को हटाने के बाद सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने में परेशानी आएगी। ऐसे में नगर परिषद सभापति उपसभापति आयुक्त एवं पार्षदों को मिलकर विचार विमर्श करने के बाद अस्थाई सफाई कर्मचारियों की टेंडर नहीं हो जाने तक नियुक्ति करना अति आवश्यक हो गया है।

पुन: होना चाहिए टेंडर: यतेंद्र सिंह

पार्षद यतेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि अस्थाई सफाई कर्मचारियों को हटाने के बाद शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने में परेशानी आ रही है हालांकि नगर परिषद सभापति रशीदा खातून निगम पार्षदो द्वारा व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन पुनः टेंडर जारी करने की आवश्यकता फिर भी पड़ेगी।

जरूरत पड़ी तो करेंगे नियुक्ति

सफाई ठेके को समाप्त कर दिया गया है। अब स्थाई रूप से लगे लगभग सवा सौ सफाई कर्मचारी ही सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करेंगे। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति भी की जाएगी। -नरसी मीणा, आयुक्त नगर परिषद करौली

