चार घायल:राजीनामे का दबाव बना रहे आरोपियों ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता व परिजनों पर किया हमला

करौली4 घंटे पहले
राजीनामे का दबाव बना रहे आरोपियों ने शनिवार को दुष्कर्म पीड़िता व परिजनों पर हमला कर चार लोगों को घायल कर दिया। वर्ष 2016 में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने मुकदमा कराया था, तभी से आरोपी राजीनामे के लिए दबाव बना रहे हैं। घायलों को हिंडौन के राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

हिंडौन क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के परिजनों ने बताया कि वर्ष 2016 में गांव के ही एक जने ने नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किया था। इसके बाद पीड़िता की ओर से आरोपियों के खिलाफ नामजद मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। इसके 2 वर्ष बाद आरोपी उसका अपहरण करके भी ले गए। जिसे परिजनों ने पुलिस की मदद से आरोपियों के चंगुल से छुड़वाया था।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। जिसकी गत 13 नवंबर को जमानत हुई थी। जमानत पर रिहा होने के 3 दिन बाद ही आरोपी ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को फिर से अपहरण कर फांसी के फंदे से लटकाने की कोशिश की। जब दुष्कर्म पीड़िता चिल्लाने लगी तो परिजनों ने उसे बड़ी मुश्किल से उसके कब्जे से छुड़ाया।

शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे के करीब आरोपी रब्बा सहित उसके परिजन दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे, जहां उसके साथ मारपीट की। जब परिजनों ने बीच-बचाव का प्रयास किया तो आरोपियों ने उनके परिजनों के साथ भी लाठी-डंडों से मारपीट की, जिसमें दुष्कर्म पीड़िता सहित चार जने घायल हो गए।

नई मंडी थाना प्रभारी रामरूप मीना ने बताया कि एक गांव में नाबालिग युवती से दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज हुआ था। मुख्य आरोपी रब्बा जेल से रिहा होने के बाद इसी रंजिश को लेकर पीड़िता के घर परिजनों के साथ गया था और मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। घायलों के पर्चाबयान पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी।

