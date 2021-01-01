पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाई स्पीड ने ली जान:बहन को लेने गंगापुर जा रहे युवक की कार 15 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी, मौत

करौली/हिंडौन सिटी35 मिनट पहले
हिंडौन सिटी।शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कटकड़ के पास गंभीर नदी के ढलान पर कार पलटी
  • भरतपुर से कार से मित्र के साथ रवाना हुआ था शाहरुख, साथी घायल

हिंडौन-गंगापुर मार्ग पर कटकड़ के बिजली स्टेशन के पास तेज रफ्तार कार ने एक जने की जिंदगी छीन ली। सड़क की ढलान पर कार अनियंत्रित हो गई और करीब 15 फुट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। इसमें एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि कार में सवार दूसरा युवक घायल हो गया।

मृतक युवक भरतपुर की ईदगाह कॉलोनी निवासी शाहरुख खान(26) है। जो कि अपने साथी के साथ कार से गंगापुर में बहन को लेने के लिए उसकी ससुराल जा रहा था। युवक की मौत की खबर सुनकर भरतपुर एवं गंगापुर स्थित रिश्तेदारों पर गम का पहाड़ टूट गया। पुलिस की सूचना मिलने पर परिजन हिंडौन के अस्पताल पहुंच गए। जहां पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

लोगों की मदद से खाई में गिरी कार से शव को बाहर निकाला

राजकीय अस्पताल में मौजूद पूर्व पार्षद उस्मान खान व भरतपुर निवासी परवेज खान ने बताया कि भरतपुर के कुम्हेर गेट ईदगाह कॉलोनी शाहरुख खान(26) पुत्र मुंशी खान की बहन की ससुराल गंगापुर सिटी में है। शुक्रवार को शाहरुख खान अपने दोस्त संजय को लेकर होंडा सिटी कार से बहन को लेने के लिए भरतपुर से गंगापुर सिटी के लिए रवाना हुए थे। दोपहर करीब 2 बजे कटकड़ के बिजली स्टेशन के पास गंभीर नदी के ढलान पर कार असंतुलित हो गई और करीब 15 फुट से ज्यादा गहरी खाई में कूद गई।

काफी लोग जमा हो गए और पुलिस को सूचना दी। सदरथाने के एएसआई भवानी सिंह ने बताया कि दुर्घटना में मौके पर शाहरुख खान की मौत हो गई, जबकि संजय कोली पुत्र ईश्वर सिहं गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने लोगों की मदद से खाई में गिरी कार में से मृतक युवक के शव को बाहर निकाला।

राजकीय अस्पताल के मुर्दाघर पहुंचाया। घायल संजय कोली को राजकीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने घटना की सूचना मृतक के परिजनों को दी। जिसके बाद परिजन राजकीय अस्पताल पहुंचे और पुलिस की आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मृतक युवक के शव को परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

