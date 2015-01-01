पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिशा निर्देश:मतगणना का कार्य संबंधित नगर पालिका मुख्यालय पर ही होगा

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के दिशा निर्देश जारी

उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि नगरीय निकायों के आम चुनाव के लिए करौली जिले के नगर निकायों में दिशा निर्देश जारी किए हैं।एडीएम तोमर ने बताया कि नगरपरिषद के चुनावों की मतगणना का कार्य 13 दिसंबर को राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के अनुसार नगरीय निकायों के सदस्य निर्वाचन के लिए मतगणना का कार्य संबंधित नगर पालिका मुख्यालय पर ही संपन्न कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने समस्त प्रभारी अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि वह नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव संपन्न कराने के लिए मतदान दलों का प्रथम प्रशिक्षण जिला मुख्यालय पर एवं द्वितीय प्रशिक्षण एवं मतदान दलों की रवानगी का कार्य नगर पालिका मुख्यालय से संपन्न होने के कारण समस्त व्यवस्थाएं प्रभारी अधिकारी समय पर किया जाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।डमी मतपत्र मुद्रण कराएं: उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग राजस्थान द्वारा नगर निकाय आम चुनाव के लिए चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए डमी मतपत्र मुद्रण कराने के संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि निर्वाचन में प्रयोग में लाए जाने वाले मतपत्र के सदृश्य या उसी रंग का मतपत्र नहीं होना चाहिए। कृत्रिम मतपत्र किसी भी दशा में चुनाव लड़ने वाले किसी वार्ड या निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के नाम और प्रतीक अंकित करते हुए नहीं मुद्रित कराया जाना चाहिए जिससे वह असली मतपत्र की भांति दर्शित हो। इसी प्रकार राजनैतिक दल या अभ्यर्थी मतदाताओं को ऐसी अशासकीय पर्चियां जारी कर सकते हैं जिसमें नगरपालिका का नाम, वार्ड, निर्वाचन नामावली की भाग संख्या निर्वाचन नामावली में मतदाता का नाम और क्रम संख्या मतदान केन्द्र की क्रम संख्या और नाम अंकित हो। पहचान पर्चियां सफेद कागज पर होना आवश्यक है तथा उस पर अभ्यर्थी का नाम या उसका निर्वाचन प्रतीक अंकित नहीं होगा और ना ही ऐसी पर्चियां पर किसी अभ्यर्थी को वोेट देने से संबंधी कोई नारा होगा।

