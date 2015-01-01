पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर:दीपावली की खुशियां फीकी; 13 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद होने से 10 लाख गरीबों को नहीं मिला राशन

करौली24 मिनट पहले
  • नवंबर महीने का खाद्यान्न आवंटन और वितरण अटका, दो लाख परिवार प्रभावित

दीपावली त्योहार के महज दो दिन हैं, लेकिन जिले के उन 10 लाख गरीबों के लिए दीपोत्सव की खुशियां खाद्य सामग्री नहीं मिलने से फीकी नजर आ रही है, जिनको अभी तक नवंबर महीने की खाद्य सामग्री नहीं मिली। गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के कारण जिले में 13 दिन से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से वन नेशन-वन राशन आधार सीडिंग कार्य नहीं होने से खाद्य सामग्री का वितरण नहीं हो रहा है। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम (एनएफएसए) और प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना में दो लाख से अधिक चयनित लाभार्थी गरीब परिवारों के सामने कोरोना काल में भूखे रहने की नौबत हो गईहै। इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से आमजन से जुड़ी अन्य सेवाएं भी प्रभावित हैं।कोरोनाकाल में गरीबों को निशुल्क खाद्यान्न से लाभान्वित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार की रेगुलर वितरण व्यवस्था के अलावा केंद्र ने भी प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत नवंबर तक के लिए खाद्यान्न आपूर्ति करना सुनिश्चित किया है। गरीबों को लॉकडाउन के बाद से प्रति राशन कार्ड एक किलो चना दाल और प्रति सदस्य को 5-5 किलो गेहूं मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। मगर नवंबर केराशन का अभी भी सबको इंतजार है। हालांकि, जिला रसद विभाग की ओर से इंटरनेट सेवा सुचारू होने के तुरंत बादगरीबों को राशन वितरण करने का दावा तो किया जा रहा है, मगर दीपावली पर्व नजदीक होने से गरीबों की दीवाली बिना राशन के फीकी ही मनेगी। कई गरीब तो रसद सामग्री का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

नवंबर में 1.61% गेहंू बंटाजिला रसद विभाग के अनुसार जिले में 555 उचित मूल्य की दुकानें हैं। नवंबर का नियमित खाद्यान्न आवंटन 49540.630 क्विंटल में से वितरण 851.200 यानी प्रोग्रेस मात्र 1.72 प्रतिशत है। जबकि प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना में 44901.390 आवंटन में से 722.560 क्विंटल गेहूं यानी 1.61% ही प्रोग्रेस है। जिले में 3 लाख, 29 हजार राशन कार्डों की वन नेशन-वन राशन स्कीम के तहत आधार सीडिंग होनी है, जो इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से नहीं हो रही है। इससे रसद सामग्री का वितरण नहीं हो रहा है।उचित मूल्य दुकानें 555करौली ब्लॉक में 135, टोडाभीम में 115, नादौती में 55, मंडरायल में 36, सपोटरा में 66, हिंडौन में 148 उचित मूल्य दुकानें हैं।नेट शुरू होते ही शुरू कर दिया जाएगा वितरण^रसद विभाग ने उचित मूल्य दुकानों के लिए नवंबर का खाद्यान्न आवंटित कर दिया, इंटरनेट सेवा सुचारू होते ही गरीबों को मिलने वाली खाद्य सामग्री का वितरण जिले की सभी 555 उचित मूल्य दुकानों से शुरू करा दिया जाएगा।रामसिंह मीना, जिला रसद अधिकारी

