पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपना घर आश्रम:अपनों से बिछुड़े असहाय व विक्षिप्त अपना घर आश्रम के पदाधिकारियों के बीच मनाएंगे दीपावली की खुशियां

हिंडौन सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपना घर आश्रम के पदाधिकारियों ने अपना घर आश्रम में रह रहे प्रभुजियों के लिए मंगवाई हैं नई ड्रेस और मिठाइयां

एक ओर जहां पूरा देश शनिवार को महालक्ष्मी के त्यौहार को धूमधाम से सेलिब्रेट करेगा तो वहीं हजारों लोग ऐसे हैं जो कि असहाय, विक्षिप्त एवं अपनों से बिछुड़ने के कारण सड़कों पर घूमते रहते हैं। इन सबके बावजूद क्यारदा के पास संचालित अपना घर में रह रहे प्रभुजियों को अपनों से दूर रहने का दुख नहीं होगा।

क्योंकि अपनों से बिछुड़े असहाय एवं विक्षिप्त लोगों के लिए अपना घर आश्रम के पदाधिकारियों की ओर से दीपावली धूमधाम से मनाने की तैयारी की गई हैं। आश्रम में रहने वाले सभी प्रभुजियों के लिए नई ड्रेस मंगवाने के साथ मिठाई मंगवाई गई हैं। असहायों के लिए वरदान साबित हो रहे अपना घर आश्रम की सेवा को देखते हुए गत वर्ष अमिताभ बच्चन ने संस्थापक भारद्वाज दंपत्ति को कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में आमंत्रित किया था और अपनी ओर से अपना घर को 11 लाख रुपए दिए थे। अपना घर आश्रम के अध्यक्ष राकेश गोयल कम्प्यूटर ने बताया कि वर्तमान में संस्था द्वारा नेपाल सहित देश के कुल 37 स्थानों पर आश्रम संचालित हैं। जिसमें हिंडौन आश्रम 31 जुलाई 2016 से सेठ नानकराम बसंत लाल रामपुरा वालों का धर्मार्थ ट्रस्ट हिंडौन सिटी परिवार के सहयोग से रामपुरा हॉस्पिटल भवन, बयाना मोड पर शुरु किया था। अभी हाल ही 22 जून 2020 से आश्रम क्यारदा के पास 150 आवासीय क्षमता के खुद के नवीन भवन में संचालित हो रहा है। हमें हर दिन सड़क के किनारे प्लेटफार्म सार्वजनिक एवं धार्मिक स्थलों पर ऐसे आश्रय हिन असहाय लावारिस, पीड़ित, विछिप्त, संक्रमित, शोषित, परित्यक्त, बीमार, निशक्तजन ,वेदनायक स्थिति में मिलते हैं, जो स्वयं अपना ध्यान नहीं रख सकते। पहनने ओढ़ने के पर्याप्त कपड़े नहीं होते, गर्मियों में यह तपती सड़कों पर पड़े रहते हैं।

संक्रमण इलाज के अभाव में यह लोग कष्टों को झेलते हुए दम तोड़ देते हैं । असहाय स्थिति को झेल रहे इन पीड़ितों को अपना घर आश्रम द्वारा अपनाया जाकर उन्हें जीवन यापन की सभी मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं से परिपूर्ण अपना घर उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। जहां इन्हें निशुल्क आश्रय, भोजन, चिकित्सा, शिक्षा एवं सुरक्षा के साथ अपनापन स्नेह एवं ममतामई सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

हिण्डौन सिटी | रोशनी से जगमग अपना घर आश्रम।
हिण्डौन सिटी | रोशनी से जगमग अपना घर आश्रम।

85 लोगों का कराया पुनर्वास
अध्यक्ष राकेश गोयल ने बताया कि हाल ही में आश्रम में 85 असहाय पीड़ितों को पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ कर देश के विभिन्न स्थानों में बसे उनके अपने परिवारों में पुनर्वास करने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। वर्तमान में 46 असहाय बीमार पुरुष रह रहे हैं, जिन्हें चिकित्सा आवास एवं भोजन सहित जीवनयापन की सभी मूलभूत आवश्यकताएं समाजसेवियों के सहयोग से निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराई जाती हैं।

चल रहे हैं विभिन्न सेवा प्रकल्प
अपना घर में विभिन्न सेवाओं के प्रकल्प चल रहे हैं। जिसमें सुबह का नाश्ता, दोपहर का भोजन, शाम का भोजन, चिकित्सा सेवा, वस्त्र सेवा, मासिक सदस्य, वार्षिक सदस्य, आजीवन सदस्यता आदि शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें