जिला प्रशासन की वेबसाइट अपडेट:करौली डिस्ट्रिक्ट एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन कांटैक्ट डायरेक्टरी में नए अफसरों के नाम व मोबाइल नंबर जुडे़, जनता को अब मिलेगी सही जानकारी

करौली13 घंटे पहले
  • 228 दिन के बाद भी जिला प्रमुख व प्रधानों के नाम व नंबर थे पुराने

करौली जिला प्रशासन ने विभागीय वेबसाइट करौली डिस्ट्रिक्ट पोर्टल को अपडेट कर दिया है। ऑफिशियल करौली डिस्ट्रिक्ट एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन कांटेक्ट डायरेक्टरी में विभागों के नए अधिकारियों के नाम व मोबाइल नंबर अद्यतन करते हुए 228 दिन बाद जिला प्रमुख व प्रधानों के नाम विलाेपित किए गए हैं। साथ ही निकाय अध्यक्षों के नाम भी हटा दिए गए हैं। इससे अब आमजन को वेबसाइट से ताजा व सटीक जानकारी मिल सकेगी। दरअसल, रविवार को दैनिक भास्कर के करौली-हिंडौन अंक में “करौली जिला प्रशासन की वेबसाइट अपडेट नहीं, आमजन हो रहा परेशान’ शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित होने पर प्रशासन के साथ ही नोडल विभाग भी हरकत में आया और सोमवार को ही वेबसाइट को अपडेट कर दिया।करौली वेबसाइट (karauli.rajasthan.gov.in) पर ऑफिशियल पोर्टल अथवा इन्क्वायरी में कलेक्ट्रेट की टेलीफोन लिस्ट पर क्लिक करने पर जिले के शीर्ष जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ सभी विभागों के आला-अधिकारियों के नाम व नंबर प्रदर्शित होते हैं। मगर, साइट अपडेट नहीं होने से लिस्ट में पुराने जनप्रतिनिधि एवं अधिकारियों के नाम व नंबर प्रदर्शित हो रहे थे, इस गफलत को भास्कर ने खबर के जरिये उठाया तो सोमवार को ही सूचना एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग ने नोडल अधिकारी एडीएम सुदर्शनसिंह तोमर के निर्देशानुसार अपडेट करा दिया।अब वेबसाइट कांटेक्ट डायरेक्टरी से जिला प्रमुख अभय कुमार मीना, करौली नप सभापति अजय प्रजापति, हिंडौन के अरविंद जैन, टोडाभीम के रामखिलाड़ी मीना, करौली पंस प्रधान इंदु देवी जाटव, हिंडौन की वंदना बेनीवाल, टोडाभीम के मुकेश मीना, नादौती के धनु चंद सांवरिया, सपोटरा के रामलाल मीना एवं मंडरायल की मौसम बाई मीना के अंकित नाम व नंबरों को अद्यतन के दौरान विलोपित कर दिया है। दरअसल, पंचायती राज जनप्रतिनिधि जिला प्रमुख व प्रधानों का कार्यकाल 6 फरवरी 2020 को पांच साल का पूरा कार्यकाल होने पर 7 फरवरी से सीईओ, बीडीओ को भी प्रशासक का जिम्मा मिला हुआ है। इसी प्रकार निकायों में आयुक्तों पर ही प्रशासक का प्रभार है। दूसरी ओर, भरतपुर संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल का नाम जोड़कर पुलिस थानों के इंचार्ज, उपाधीक्षकों के साथ कई विभागों के नए अधिकारियों के नाम व नंबर भी अपडेट किए गए हैं। अभी भी वेबसाइट पर अपदस्थ खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति मंत्री रमेशचंद मीना को सपोटरा विधायक के तौर पर सांसद डॉ.मनोज राजोरिया से पहले यानी ऊपरी लाइन में ही प्रदर्शित किया हुआ है, जबकि अन्य तीनों विधायक लाखनसिंह, भरोसीलाल व पी.आर.मीना को नीचे क्रम में अंकित किया हुआ है। जो कि, वरिष्ठता व सम्मान की दृष्टि से उचित नहीं है। इसी प्रकार मंदिर ट्रस्ट, बैंकिंग एवं मीडिया कॉलम के ऑप्शंस अभी भी पूर्व की भांति नहीं जोडे गए हैं।

