जिताऊ व टिकाऊ काे ही मिलेगा टिकट:पार्टी के कर्मठ, जिताऊ व टिकाऊ काे ही मिलेगा टिकट, कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा बोर्ड : लाखन सिंह

करौली2 घंटे पहले
करौली विधायक लाखन सिंह मीणा ने कहा कि आगामी दिनों में होने वाले नगरपरिषद के चुनावों में कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा पार्टी के कर्मठ कार्यकर्ता के साथ जिताऊ व टिकाऊ उम्मीदवार को ही टिकिट दिया जाएगा, जिससे करौली नगरपरिषद में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बन सके। इसके लिए पूरी निषपक्षता से कार्य किया जाएगा।इससे पूर्व विधायक लाखन सिंह मीणा ने कैबीनेट मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन पर दो मिनिट का मौन रख व उनके चित्रपट्‌ट पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धाजंली दी। इसके बाद वहां उपस्थित कांग्रेसियों ने भी पुष्प अर्पित किया। मंच का संचालन पूर्व सरपंच अनिल शर्मा ने किया। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस पदाधिकारी चन्द्रप्रकाश मीणा, हाजी रुखसार अहमद, लज्जाराम वर्मा, कन्हैया लाल शर्मा, सुशील शर्मा, लड्डूगोपाल अग्रवाल, मंजूर पठान, उद्यौसिंह एडवोकेट सहित दर्जनों पदाधिकारी व सैंकडों कार्यकर्ता व आवेदक उपस्थित थे।आगामी दिनों में होने वाले नगरपरिषद चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी ने भी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा संभावित प्रत्यािशयों से आवेदन लेने के लिए मंगलवार को विनायक रिसोर्ट में समय व तिथी निर्धारित की थी लेकिन कैबीनेट मंत्री के निधन पर यह कार्य मात्र औपचारिक रहा। इसके बावजूद भी विनायक रिसोर्ट में कांग्रेस पार्टी का टिकिट चाहने वालों का हुजूम उमड़ा पड़ा और विधायक लाखन सिंह मीणा को अपना बायोडाटा जमा कराए।

