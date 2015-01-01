पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल भारत की दुर्दशा:डिजिटल भारत की दुर्दशा : राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्रों पर अधिकांश सेवाएं बंद

करौली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महमदपुर में ई मित्र प्लस मशीनें शोपीस, ग्रामीणों को नहीं मिला इनका लाभ

आधुनिक तकनीकी के माध्यम से ग्राम पंचायतों में एक ही छत के नीचे ग्रामीणों को विभिन्न सुविधाएं देने के उद्देश्य से राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्रों पर राज्य सरकार ने वाई-फाई सुविधा, सोलर ऊर्जा, ई-मित्र प्लस मशीनों आदि पर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर दिए, लेकिन अधिकतर सेवाएं बंद होने से लोगों को इनका लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। जो सेवाएं सही हैं, प्रशासनिक उदासीनता व प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं होने से वह आम जनता के लिए अनुपयोगी बनी हुई हैं। पंचायत समिति टोडाभीम के अधीन 43 ग्राम पंचायतें हैं, लेकिन अधिकांश पंचायतों में बने राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्रों पर विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत लगे उपकरण शोपीस बने हुए हैं। इसमें कई जगहों पर केन्द्र सरकार तो कई स्थानों पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से लाखों की राशि खर्च की गई है। डिजीटल भारत के तहत विभिन्न उपकरणों पर हजारों की राशि सरकार से अनुबंधित लोगों द्वारा खर्च की गई थी, वहीं ये उपकरण लगने के बाद सही है या नहीं, इसकी भी जानकारी संबधित अधिकारियों ने नहीं ली गई। पंचायतों में सोलर प्लांट भी खराब राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्रों पर बिजली की समस्याओं से लोगों के कार्य में परेशानी ना हाे, इसके लिए भी सोलर प्लांट लगाया गया था। अधिकांश पंचायतों में सोलर प्लांट का रखरखाव नहीं होने से वह खराब पड़े हुए हैं।एकल खिड़की का नहीं मिला लाभग्राम पंचायतों पर बने राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्रों में एकल खिड़की पर दी जाने वाली विभिन्न सुविधाएं भी लोगों को नहीं मिल रही है। सरकारी आदेशों के बाद भी राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर आधार की मशीनें नहीं होने से लोगों को आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए बाजारों में जाना पड़ रहा है, जहां आधार कार्ड के लिए मनमाने दाम लिए जा रहे हैं।ई-मित्र प्लस की अनुमानितकीमत 2.15 लाख रुपएई-मित्र प्लस मशीन दिखने में एटीएम जैसी दिखाई देती है,जिनमें 32 इंच एलईडी के साथ माॅनिटर, डिवाइस, वेब कैमरा, कैश असेप्टर, कार्ड रीडर, मैटलिक कीबोर्ड, रसीद के लिए वार्मल प्रिंटर, लेजर प्रिंटर आदि मौजूद हैं। मशीन में मौजूद वेब कैमरे से आम नागरिक उच्चाधिकारियों से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस के जरिए बातचीत भी कर सकते हैं। एक ई-मित्र प्लस मशीन की अनुमानित लागत करीब 2.15 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।ई मित्रों पर रेट लिस्ट भी नहींआमजन को जमाबंदी की नकल, जन्म-मृत्यु, जाति, मूल निवास प्रमाण पत्र का प्रिंट, पानी व बिजली के बिल जमा कराने तथा भामाशाह योजना के तहत मिलने वाले विभिन्न लाभ व पेंशन सहित तमाम तरह की सरकारी व निजी सेवाएं आधुनिक तकनीकी के माध्यम से देने के लिए हजारों की लागत से बनी मशीनों को सरकार ने राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्रों पर लगाया है। ई-मित्र प्लस के माध्यम से आमजन ईमित्र कियोस्क से मिलने वाली सुविधाएं प्राप्त कर सकता है। आईडी कियोस्क ऑपरेटर की होती है। जिसे ऑपरेटर कियोस्क को सुबह ऑन व शाम को ऑफ करना पड़ता है। कोई भी उपभोक्ता कार्य से संबंधित कागजात के साथ ई-मित्र प्लस कियोस्क मशीन की बोर्ड के माध्यम से कार्य का चयन कर पंजीयन करना होता है। उपभोक्ता की ओर से ली जाने वाली सुविधा का शुल्क केस रिसेप्टर व कार्ड स्वाइपर कर होता है। भुगतान करने के बाद प्रिंटर से रसीद भी मिलती है। उपभोक्ताओं ने बताया कि राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र समय पर नहीं खुलने व ईमित्र मशीन चालू नहीं रहने के कारण मजबूरी में बाहर ईमित्रों पर काम करवाना पड़ रहा है। ई-मित्रों पर निर्धारित सरकारी सेवाओं की रेट लिस्ट नहीं लगी हुई है। कुछ संचालकों द्वारा निर्धारित दर से ज्यादा शुल्क वसूला जाता है। जबकि ईमित्र कियोस्क के लिए दस्तावेज तैयार करने के लिए सरकारी फीस निर्धारित कर रखी है।जल्द ही ई मित्र प्लस मशीनोंको कराएंगे ठीक^पंचायतों में लगी ई मित्र प्लस मशीनों में जो भी कमी है उनकी जांच कराएंगे। जल्द ही ठीक कराकर मशीनों को चालू कराएंगे।अनीता मीना, विकास अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति, टोडाभीम

