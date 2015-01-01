पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपरिषद के चुनाव:करौली में एक भी नहीं व हिंडौन में 6 नामांकन जमा

करौली2 घंटे पहले
11 दिसंबर को आयोजित होने वाले नगरपरिषद के चुनावों की सोमवार को अधिसूचना जारी होते ही करौली नगरपरिषद में 141 व हिंडौन नगरपरिषद में 237 आवेदकों ने अपने-अपने वार्डों के लिए आवेदन लिए। जिनमें से करौली में एक भी प्रत्याशी ने अपना आवेदन जमा नहीं कराया जबकि हिंडौन में पांच प्रत्याशियों ने 6 नामांकन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के यहां जमा कराएं।करौली रिटर्निंग अधिकारी देवेन्द्र सिंह परमार ने बताया कि करौली नगरपरिषद के 55 वार्डों से वार्ड पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ने वाले 141 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन के पहले दिन आवेदन खरीदे लेकिन उनमें से एक भी प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन जमा नहीं कराया।वहीं हिंडौन के निटर्निंग अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार यादव व सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामकरण मीणा ने बताया कि हिंडौन नगरपरिषद के 60 वार्डों मंे चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों ने 237 आवेदन खरीदे। जिनमें से विभिन्न पार्टियों के पांच उम्मीदवारों ने 6 नामांकन अपने समर्थकों के साथ जमा कराएं। जिसमें वार्ड नं. 29 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में विरमा देवी ने, वार्ड 25 से भाजपा से श्याम सुंदर ने, वार्ड नंबर 7 से विमला देवी ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। इसी प्रकार वार्ड नं.15 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में आशा शर्मा ने दो आवेदन जमा कराएं। जिनमें एक निर्दलीय के रूप में शामिल है। इसके अलावा वार्ड नं.6 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में सुनील कुमार ने अपना नामांकन जमा कराया।नामांकन पत्र देने व रसीद काटने के लिए एक टीम का गठन किया गया है। टीम के प्रभारी रवि कुमार गुप्ता लेखाकार हिंडोन को बनाया है। इसके लिए दो टीमों में 6 कार्मिकों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। जिसमें वार्ड नंबर 1 से 30 तक भगवान सिंह, दर्शन कुमार, महेश चांदना को नियुक्त किया है। इसके अलावा वार्ड नंबर 31 से 60 तक सुनील कुमार शर्मा, जगदीश जाटव, हरिचरण जाटव को नियुक्त किया है।

