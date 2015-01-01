पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोर बेखौफ:एक ही रात में चोरों ने दो शराब ठेकों के शटर तोड़े, 9.50 लाख की चोरी

करौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़कापुरा में 6.5 और श्रीमहावीरजी में 3 लाख रुपए की अलग-अलग ब्रांड की शराब ले गए बदमाश

कोरोना काल एवं गुर्जर आंदोलन के बावजूद क्षेत्र में चोर गिरोह सक्रिय है। अब तक सोने-चांदी के आभूषण व नकदी पार करने वाले चोर अब शराब की चुराने लगे हैं। इस समय पुलिस और प्रशासन गुर्जर आंदोलन में व्यस्त है। इसका चोर फायदा उठा रहे हैं और बेखौफ वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। गुरुवार रात को चोरों नें दो जगह ठेके के शटर तोड़कर साढ़े नौ लाख की शराब वाहनों में भर ले गए। गुरुवार रात बड़कापुरा में एक शराब ठेका से चोर करीब साढ़े 6 लाख की शराब चुरा ले गए। चोरों ने दुकान का शटर तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किया और शराब के कार्टन आदि वाहन में भरकर ले गए। शुक्रवार सुबह आसपास के लोगों ने दुकान का शटर टूटा देखा तो शराब ठेकेदार को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंची नई मंडी पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना कर पीड़ित की ओर से रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। तिघरिया निवासी शराब ठेकेदार रामवीर सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि कृषि उपज मंडी बड़कापुरा के पास शराब ठेका को गुरुवार को 8 बजे बंद कर गांव चला गया था। शुक्रवार सुबह 9 बजे शराब ठेका पर आया तो शटर टूटा हुआ था। नई मंडी थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी। शराब ठेका के गल्ले में रखे 20 हजार रुपए व कीमती ब्रांड की शराब से भरे बीयर आदि के कार्टन में 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की शराब को चोर किसी वाहन मे भर ले गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना कर ठेकेदार की ओर से चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी।

श्रीमहावीरजी में शराब व नकदी पर हाथ साफ

श्रीमहावीरजी कस्बे में गुरुवार रात को बदमाश शराब ठेके का शटर तोड़कर नकदी सहित 3 लाख रुपए की शराब ले गए। सुबह दुकान के सामने रहने वाले लोगों ने इसकी सूचना ठेका मालिक और मुनीम को दी। सूचना मिलने पर संचालक और मुनीम ठेके पर पहुंचे। देखा तो चोर दुकान का शटर तोड़कर नकदी व विभिन्न ब्रांड की शराब के कार्टन ले गए। चोरी की सूचना श्रीमहावीरजी पुलिस को दी। शराब ठेकेदार दीवान सिंह ने बताया कि गुरुवार रात को चोरों ने शराब ठेके का शटर तोड़कर दुकान के गल्ले में रखी नकदी सहित 3 लाख की विभिन्न ब्रांड की लाखों रुपए की शराब के कार्टन ले गए। चोरी की प्राथमिकी श्रीमहावीरजी थाने को दी गई है। पिछले दिनों भी श्रीमहावीरजी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव किरवाड़ा के शराब ठेके का शटर तोड़कर लाखों रुपए की चोर शराब पार कर ले गए थे। क्षेत्र में शराब चोरी की दूसरी घटना है। सर्दी के दिनों में हो रही चोरी की घटनाओं से क्षेत्र के लोगों में भय बना हुआ है।

पहली बार बाइक चुराई, 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार

हिंडौन (ग्रामीण)/महूइब्राहिमपुर | महूइब्राहिमपुर में खेतों में पानी देने बाइक से आए एक किसान की चोरी हुई बाइक को पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में ही बरामद कर चोरी करने वाले दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ में दोनों युवकों ने बताया कि उन्होंने पहली बार ही चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने दोनों को न्यायालय में पेश किया है। महू चौकी प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह ने बताया कि महूखास निवासी किसान निर्वल सिंह जाट 4 नबंवर को बाइक से अपने खेत में सिंचाई के लिए गया था। बाइक को दूसरे खेत मे खड़ी कर खेत में चला गया। दिन दहाड़े बाइक से आए दो बदमाश उसकी बाइक को चोरी कर ले गए। किसान ने बाइक चोरी की घटना की नई मंडी थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। जिस पर 24 घंटे में ही देवलेन मोड़ से मीना खेडिय़ा के रोहित मीना व छुट्टन लाल मीना को चोरी की बाइक सहित पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ में बताया कि दोनों ने पहली बार बाइक चुराई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें