पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आरक्षण:कर्नल बैसला व जिला प्रभारी मंत्री के बीच तीन घंटे वार्ता ‘बेनतीजा’

करौली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में बैकलॉग व प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों के साथ 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर रेलवे ट्रैक पर नौ दिन से चले आ रहे आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने के लिए जिला प्रभारी मंत्री अशोक चांदना व समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी बैसला के बीच सूरौठ थाने में तीन घंटे चली वार्ता बेनतीजा रही।गुर्जरों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल वार्ता के बाद वापस पटरी पर पहुंच गया।वार्ता बेनतीजा रहने के बाद प्रतिनिधिमंडल थाने से बाहर आया तो कर्नल किरोड़ी बैसला के पुत्र विजय बैसला ने बताया कि वार्ता अच्छी रही, लेकिन सरकार की ओर से बैकलॉक, प्रक्रियाधीन भर्ती पर कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला। हालांकि सरकार की ओर से मंत्री तीन विधवाओं के चेक, 1252 अस्थायी कर्मचारियों के नियमितिकरण की चिट्ठी लेकर आए। देवनारायण योजना व केसेज निस्तारण पर मौखिक बात की लेकिन कोई लिखित आदेश नहीं थे, जिससे संघर्ष समिति के लोग संतुष्ट नहीं हुए और वार्ता बेनतीजा रही। विजय बैसला ने बताया कि वार्ता बेनतीजा रहने से वापस पटरी पर जा रहे हैं और उनका आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर सरकार चाहे तो वह प्रतिनिधिमंडल वार्ता के लिए जयपुर भी जा सकता है। हम नहीं चाहते कि आंदोलन उग्र हो, क्योंकि समाज के युवाओं में सरकार के खिलाफ आक्रोश है। इस दौरान कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला, विजय बैसला, कैप्टन हरप्रसाद तंवर, कैप्टन जगराम सिंह, सियाराम गुर्जर सहित संघर्ष समिति के 20 सदस्य उपस्थित थे। इसी प्रकार प्रशासन की ओर से करौली कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ सिहाग, सवाईमाधोपुर कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाडिया, करौली पुलिस अधीक्षक मृदुल कच्छावा सहित कई प्रशासनिक अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। जिला प्रभारी मंत्री अशोक चांदना व आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ सूरौठ थाने में तीन घंटे चली वार्ता के दौरान प्रशासन ने मीडिया को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी, जिससे वार्ता के दौरान सभी मीडियाकर्मी पुलिस थाने के बाहर वार्ता समाप्त होने का इंतजार करते रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें