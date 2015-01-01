पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद मिले:चार में से तीन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद मिले, कार्यकर्ताओं पर होगी कार्रवाई

करौली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पड़ोसी के घर मिली एक केंद्र की चाबी, सेंटर में मिला घरेलू सामान

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के नियमित नहीं खुलने और पोषाहार वितरण में अनियमितताओं की जानकारी मिलने पर महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के उप निदेशक प्रभातीलाल जाट लगातार क्षेत्र के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। जिन केंद्रों पर पोषाहार वितरण में अनियमितताएं मिली हैं, उन केंद्रों की कार्यकर्ताओं को मानदेय सेवा से पृथक करने की दंडात्मक कार्रवाई भी कर रहे हैं। व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार लाने की हिदायत के साथ ही सीडीपीओ व महिला पर्यवेक्षकों को मॉनिटरिंग व निरीक्षण के लिए पाबंद किया है। बुधवार को भी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 31 प्रथम व द्वितीय, बिचपुरी, मेहतोनकापुरा का निरीक्षण किया, जिसमें बिचपुरी को छोड़कर अन्य तीनों केंद्र बंद मिले। इस पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को मानदेय सेवा से अलग करने और पर्यवेक्षकों को 17 सीसीए का नोटिस जारी किया है।आईसीडीएस उपनिदेशक प्रभातीलाल जाट ने बताया कि बुधवार को करौली परियोजना की करौली शहर व करौली ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के चार आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। जिनमें से तीन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर ताले लटके मिले। मौके पर स्थानीय लोगों से आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों के खुलने व विभागीय योजनाओं की जानकारी की तो केंद्रों के नियमित नहीं खुलने और पोषाहार वितरण में भी अनियमितताओं के बारे मे भी शिकायतें मिलीं। इस पर बंद आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों की कार्यकर्ताओं को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। महिला पर्यवेक्षक व सीडीपीओ के खिलाफ भी 17 सीसीए की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान डीडी जाट के साथ जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक सतीश शर्मा, लेखराज अंबेश भी थे। आंगनबाडी केंद्र 31 द्वितीय निरीक्षण के दौरान बंद मिला। जानकारी करने पर केंद्र की चाबी भी पडोसी के यहां मिली। केंद्र का दरवाजा खुलवाकर देखा तो भवन के भीतर घरेलू सामान रखा हुआ मिला। यहां आसपास के लोगों से केंद्र के खुलने के बारे में पूछताछ की तो बताया गया कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र प्रत्येक गुरुवार को ही खुलता है, यहां कार्यकर्ता सिर्फ एक ही दिन आती है। इसी के साथ प्रत्येक लाभार्थी को 3 किलोग्राम के स्थान पर 2-2 किलो दाल का ही वितरण करना बताया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें