गुर्जर आंदोलन:जयपुर में हुई वार्ता का नतीजा जानने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक पर जमे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारी लेते रहे जानकारी

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • बयाना में 223 आंदोलनकारियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराने से आंदोलनकारियों ने जताई नाराजगी

कैबिनेट की सब कमेटी के साथ बुधवार को गुर्जर आंदोलन के मुखिया कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला, उनके पुत्र विजय बैंसला सहित 11 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल की देर शाम तक वार्ता जारी रही। वार्ता के नतीजे को लेकर प्रदेशभर के लोगों के अलावा पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर जमे आंदोलनकारी भी उत्सुक रहे। इस बीच जानकारी मिली थी कि वार्ता के दौरान ही कर्नल बैंसला की तबीयत नरम हो गई थी, जिस पर डॉक्टरों को बुलाकर चैकअप कराया गया था। दूसरी ओर बुधवार को रेलवे ट्रैक पर डीजे की धुनों पर गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों ने डांस किया तो रसिया गीत भी गूंजे।उम्मीद है कि बैठक के बाद 11 दिनों से चल रहा गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म हो सकता है। दिन में करीब 2.30 बजे शुरू हुई बैठक देर शाम तक जारी रही। हालांकि, मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत इस बैठक में नहीं थे। इससे पहले सोमवार को अशोक चांदना भी गुर्जरों से बात करने के लिए पहुंचे थे। बयाना में 223 आंदोलनकारियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज होने को लेकर बैंसला गुट के गुर्जर मंत्री अशोक चांदना से नाराज हैं। समुदाय के लोगों ने तंज कसते हुए इन मुकदमों को चांदना की ओर से दीपावली का तोहफा करार दिया। गुर्जर समुदाय बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में आरक्षण का लाभ दिए जाने समेत 6 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर पिछले 11 दिन से भरतपुर के पीलूपुरा में रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे हैं। मंगलवार को ग्रेटर नोएडा से गुर्जर समाज का 15 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पहुंचा था। यहां बैठे आंदोलनकारियों से नोएडा से आए जतन प्रधान ने कहा कि पूरे भारत का गुर्जर समाज एक है। अगर समय रहते राजस्थान सरकार ने गुर्जर समाज की मांगें नहीं मानी तो कर्नल बैंसला के एक आह्वान पर दिल्ली सहित पूरे एनसीआर को जाम कर देंगे। इसके लिए राजस्थान सरकार ही जिम्मेदार होगी।ट्रैक पर आंदोलनकारी खा रहे पकवानपिछले 11 दिन से चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन में आए पीलूपुरा ट्रैक पर आंदोलनकारियों को अलग-अलग गांव की ओर से बदल-बदल कर पकवान दिए जा रहे हैं बुधवार को भी खिंचवा की दावत हुई वही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है उन्हें नियमित रूप से सब्जी पूरी के पैकेट दिए जा रहे हैं पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस मैच में तथा कुछ ठेके पर खाने के पैकेट तैयार किए जाते हैं करीब 1000 पैकेट रोजाना तैयार किए जा रहे हैं।

