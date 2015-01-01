पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलयात्रियों की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं:रेलयात्रियों की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं : मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस 9 दिन, जनशताब्दी 5 दिन रद‌्द

करौली10 मिनट पहले
  • दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर 9 ट्रेनों का रूट बदला, मथुरा-पलवल रेलखंड में यार्ड री- मॉडलिंग काम के चलते 26 नवंबर से 12 ट्रेनें परिवर्तित रूट से चलेंगी

हिंडौन सिटी आगामी दिनों में रेलयात्रियों की मुसीबतें बढ़ सकती हैं। मथुरा-पलवल रेलखंड में रेलवे द्वारा चौथी नई रेलवे लाइन डालने के चल रहे कार्य के कारण रेलवे ने दो ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। वहीं 9 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदल दिया है। इनमें हिंडौन में ठहराव वाली कई ट्रेनें भी शामिल हैं। कोटा से निजामुद्दीन के बीच चलने वाली जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 25 से 29 दिसंबर के मध्य 5 दिन और उदयपुर से निजामुद्दीन के बीच चलने वाली मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 20 दिसंबर से 29 दिसंबर के मध्य निरस्त रहेगी। इसके अलावा कई ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट रुट से चलाया जाएगा।स्टेशन मास्टर अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि मथुरा-पलवल रेलखंड में रेलवे द्वारा चौथी नई रेलवे लाइन डालने के चल रहे कार्य के कारण रेलवे ने दो ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है। वहीं 9 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदल दिया है। कोटा रेल मंडल के वाणिज्य प्रबंधक अजयपाल सिंह के अनुसार मथुरा-पलवल रेलखंड में रेलवे द्वारा चौथी नई रेलवे लाइन डाली जा रही है। इसके लिए कोसीकला में यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग का कार्य चल रहा है। यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग पूरा होने के बाद रेल परिचालन सुगम और बेहतर होगा। यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग कार्य के चलते इस रेलखंड में रेलगाड़ियों का परिचालन भी प्रभावित रहेगा।

रेलवे प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के अनुसार 20 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक उदयपुर से शुरू होने वाली उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन, 21 से 29 दिसंबर की अवधि में निजामुद्दीन से शुरू होने वाली निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस के 9 ट्रिप रद्द किए गए हैं। वहीं 25 से 29 दिसंबर तक कोटा-निजामुद्दीन- कोटा दोनों तरफ की जन शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के 5-5 ट्रिप रद्द किए गए हैं।

28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक निजामुद्दीन पुणे द्वि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी- अलवर- मथुरा होकर चलाई जाएगी।> 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक नई दिल्ली त्रिवेंद्रम सेंट्रल त्रि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन रेवाड़ी- अलवर- जयपुर- कोटा होकर चलेगी।> 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक निजामुद्दीन- मडगांव द्वि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन रेवाड़ी अलवर जयपुर कोटा चलेगी।> 29 दिसंबर को निजामुद्दीन से शुरू होने वाली निजामुद्दीन-अहमदाबाद परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी-अलवर- जयपुर- कोटा होकर चलेगी।>28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनल प्रतिदिन परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी- अलवर- जयपुर-कोटा होकर जाएगी।> 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में पुणे-निजामुद्दीन द्वि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन मथुरा- अलवर- रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी।> 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में बांद्रा टर्मिनल अमृतसर प्रतिदिन परिवर्तित मार्ग कोटा- जयपुर- अलवर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी। 26 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में त्रिवेंद्रम सेंट्रल- नई दिल्ली त्रि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन कोटा- जयपुर- अलवर- रेवाड़ी होकर जाएगी।- 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में मडगांव- निजामुद्दीन द्वि- साप्ताहिक ट्रेन कोटा- जयपुर- अलवर- रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी

