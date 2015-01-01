पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी मतदान पर हंगामा:फर्जी मतदान पर हंगामा, वार्ड 33 के एक बूथ पर ईवीएम में खराबी से मतदान 15 मिनट लेट

करौली23 मिनट पहले
हिंडौन सिटी नगर परिषद के 59 वार्डों में पार्षद पद के लिए हुए मतदान के दौरान कई स्थानों पर फर्जी मतदान की भी शिकायत मिली। सूचना पर पहुंचे पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने पहुंचकर मामले की जांच की और अफवाह नहीं फैलाने के लिए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक व एजेंट को पाबंद किया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक मृदुल कच्छावा ने शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद हिण्डौन में विभिन्न मतदान केन्द्रो का जायजा लिया। मतदान कर्मियों को सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग की पालना के साथ मतदान कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होने मतदान केन्द्रों पर अनावश्यक भीड एकत्रित नहीं हो, इसके लिए पुलिस अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। सभी लोग आसानी से मतदान कर सकें इसके लिये सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना कराते हुए मतदान कराने में लोगो का सहयोग करते रहने को कहा गया। वार्ड नंबर 7 के मतदान केन्द्र पत्थर वालों की धर्मशाला में फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर व एसपी पहुंचे। जिन्होंने अधीनस्थों से पूरे मामले की जांच की, लेकिन शिकायत सही नहीं मिली। वर्धमाननगर के एक स्कूल में भी फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत मिली। वार्ड 55 जाटव बस्ती के सरकारी स्कूल में बनाए गए मतदान केन्द्र पर फर्जी मतदान करने की शिकायत पर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया। इस दौरान काफी लोग जमा हो गए। सूरौठ थानाप्रभारी धर्मसिंह ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हंगामा कर रहे लोगो ंको शांत किया। बूथों के अंदर बैठे एजेंटों को पहचान करके ही मतदाताओं को वोट डलवाने के लिए कहा गया। मोहननगर स्कूल के मतदान केन्द्र पर प्रत्याशियों की ओर से बूथों पर वोटरों को लुभाने की शिकायत पर डीएसपी किशोरीलाल ने प्रत्याशियों को बूथों से बाहर जाने को कहा। वार्ड 31 के मतदान केन्द्र पर फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर ने पहुंचकर जायजा लिया। 59 वार्डों में मतदान के लिए 110 बूथ बनाए गए थे। सुबह 8 बजे मतदान शुरु होने के दौरान ही वार्ड 33 के एक मतदान बूथ पर ईवीएम मे तकनीकी खराबी आ गई। सूचना पर पहुंचे इंजीनियर ने मशीन में आई खराबी को दूर किया। इस कारण करीब 15 मिनट देरी से मतदान शुरु हुआ। नगर परिषद के चुनाव में कई युवक-युवतियों ने पहली बार मतदान किया। जिससे उनके चेहरे पर खुशी देखने को मिली। मोहननगर के मतदान केन्द्र पर अंजली शर्मा ने पहली बार मतदान किया। नक्कस की देवी मंदिर के पास नंबर एक स्कूल में बनाए गए पोलिंग बूथ पर सिमरन बानो, फरीन बानो, इलिया खान, मुस्कान बानों ने पहली बार मतदान किया।

