पशुओं का टीकाकरण:खेड़िया में 250 पशुओं का टीकाकरण किया

करौली5 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत पटोंदा के गांव खेड़िया में केन्द्र प्रवर्तित योजना एनए डीसीपी के तहत छः दिवसीय शिविर का आयोजन कर पशुओं में टैग एवं खुरपका मुंह पका रोग के टीके लगाए गए। पशु उपकेंद्र पटोंदा के प्रभारी महेश बेनीवाल ने बताया कि 6 दिन में 250 पशुओं के खुर पका मुंह पका रोग के टीके लगाए गए, साथ ही सभी पशुओं के कान में यूनिकोड युक्त टैग लगाए गए। संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ खुशी राम मीणा के निर्देशन में बनी टीम में पशु उपकेंद्र काचरौली के प्रभारी ललित शर्मा, पशु उपकेन्द्र दानालपुर के प्रभारी फोसूराम जाटव एवं पशु चिकित्सालय सनेट के रिंकू मीणा ने अपनी सेवाएं दी। टीकाकरण एवं टैगिंग अभियान के तहत दिनांक 30 अक्टूबर से सनेट पंचायत के गांव कांदरोली में टीकाकरण व टैगिंग का कार्य किया जाएगा।

