बच्चों का टीकाकरण:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों का टीकाकरण कराया

करौली8 मिनट पहले
मासलपुर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र तृतीय पर गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं बच्चों को टीकाकरण कराया गया। एएनएम सुशीला शर्मा ने बताया कि चिकित्सा विभाग के निर्देश पर मासलपुर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं बच्चों को टीकाकरण कराया गया इसके साथ बच्चों का वजन तोला गया। इस अवसर पर कुपोषित महिलाओं एवं बच्चों की जांच की गई। एएनएम ने बताया कि मासलपुर अस्पताल में भी प्रत्येक गुरूवार को टीकाकरण कराया जाता है। इस अवसर पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहयोगिनी एवं सहायिका मौजूद रही

