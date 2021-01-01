पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:लोकतंत्र में मतदाता ही सबसे बड़ी ताकत

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता दिवस पर सूचना केंद्र सभागार में समारोह में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलआे व सुपरवाईजर सम्मानित

लोकतंत्र में मतदाता ही सबसे बडी ताकत होता है। स्वस्थ्य लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रत्येक मतदाता की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में भागीदारी आवश्यक है। भारत में स्वस्थ्य लोकतंत्र प्रणाली के लिए निर्वाचन तंत्र भी मजबूत है और एक-एक मत का भी बडा ही महत्व भी है। मतदाताओं का मतदान के प्रति जागरुक होना और आवश्यक रूप से चुनाव में वोट डालने की महती आवश्यकता भी समझनी होगी,तभी सशक्त लोकतंत्र की परिकल्पना साकार होगी। यह बात जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने सोमवार को 11 वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर सूचना केंद्र सभागार में आयोजित जिला स्तरीय समारोह में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ व सुपरवाईजरों को सम्मानित करने के बाद संबोधन में कही। सिहाग ने कहा कि जिले व प्रदेश की जनता के सामूहिक प्रयासों से जो चुनाव की प्रक्रिया है, उसी से शांतिपूर्ण, निष्पक्ष व भयुमुक्त होकर मतदान कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि ई-ईपिक अभियान के माध्यम से भी घर-घर तक लोगों को जागरूक इसी प्रकार से करते रहेंगे, जिस प्रकार आपने मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत उत्कृष्ट कार्य किया है। ई-ईपिक की जानकारी घर-घर पहुंचाई जाए, ताकि आम व्यक्ति अपना ई-ईपिक कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सके। निर्वाचन के समय उसकी पहचान सुनिश्चित होगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिहाग ने मतदाता जागरुकता व लोकतंत्र में जनसहभागिता के लिए मतदाता दिवस की शपथ भी दिलवाई और देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी भी दी।समारोह में उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुदर्शन सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि दूर अंचलों में मोबाइल के माध्यम से लोगों को जोडा जा रहा है। इससे लोकतंत्र को बडी मजबूती मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत जो निष्पक्ष रूप से कार्य किया है, उन्होने निर्वाचन के लिए सौंपे गए दायित्वों को ईमानदारी से निभाने का प्रयास करने का संकल्प भी दोहराया।

बीएलओ किशोरसिंह हुए सम्मानित जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के जरिये वर्चुअल समारोह में टोडाभीम विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के भाग संख्या 165 के बूथ लेवल अधिकारी किशोर सिंह गुर्जर, प्रबोधक राप्रावि संध्या का वास, पंस नादौती को निर्वाचन विभाग से प्राप्त प्रमाण-पत्र प गिफ्ट प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। साथ ही जिला स्तर पर भी कई बीएलओ व सुपरवाईजरों को सम्मानित किया। उन्होंने बताया कि ई-ईपिक के माध्यम से जो व्यक्ति अपना मतदाता पहचान पत्र डाउनलोड करेंगे, उसके जो भविष्य में परिणाम सामने आएंगें।निष्पक्ष व भयमुक्त मतदान जरूरीजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ सिहाग ने कहा कि करौली के विकास के लिए निष्पक्ष व भयमुक्त होकर मतदान करना होगा, तभी सुदृढ लोकतंत्र की स्थापना संभव है। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव में एक-एक वोट की कीमत बहुत ही महत्व पूर्ण होती है। इसलिए भविष्य में निर्भीक होकर मतदान करना चाहिए।

