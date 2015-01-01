पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान रहा विफल, दूषित मिठाइयां खाने से कई लोग बीमार

करौली2 घंटे पहले
टोडाभीम कस्बे के टोड़ीपाड़ा एवं डूंगरपाड़ा में दीपावली के त्यौहार पर कस्बे के एक हलवाई की दुकान से मिठाई खरीद कर ले गए थे जिन्हें खाने से लोगों को उल्टी-दस्त हो गए। जिससे खाद्य व चिकित्सा विभाग के द्वारा चलाया गया शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान पूरी तरह विफल रहा।दूषित मिठाई खाने से बीमार हुए मरीजों को उपचार के लिए कस्बे के सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय में भर्ती करवाया गया। पूर्व पार्षद नेत राम बैरवा सहित चिकित्सालय में भर्ती मरीजों ने बताया कि कस्बे के डूंगरपाड़ा मस्जिद के पास स्थित राम भरोसी गुप्ता की दुकान से इन लोगों के द्वारा दीपावली पर मावे के लड्डू, इमरती, गुलाब जामुन आदि मिठाइयां खरीद कर ले गए थे जिन्हें खाने के बाद देर रात्रि से पेट मे दर्द होने लगा और थोड़ी देर बाद मोहल्ले के दर्जनों लोगों को उल्टी-दस्त होने की शिकायत पर उन्हें परिजन चिकित्सालय लेकर गए। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ अमरसिंह मीना ने बताया कि कस्बे के डूंगरपाड़ा में दीपावली पर दूषित मावे की मिठाइयां खाने से वार्ड नम्बर चार के करीब चार दर्जन लोग उल्टी-दस्त के बीमार हो गए जिन्हें परिजनों के द्वारा उपचार के लिए चिकित्सालय में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों के द्वारा उनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ अमरसिंह मीना बताया कि फिलहाल सभी मरीजों की स्थिति सामान्य है।इन मरीजों को करवाया चिकित्सालय में भर्ती: - अस्पताल में नेत राम बैरवा, केशन्ति, लाली,विजय,राहुल, जयलाल, राजाराम, खूबचंद, माना देवी, पायल, राजू, ममता, सुरेंद्र, निकिता, विशम्बर, खूबचंद, आकाश, गुड्डन देवी, सचिन, बीना, पूनम, सपना सहित दर्जनों मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया।शुद्ध के लिए अभियान की खुली पोल : जिले में खाद्य व चिकित्सा विभाग के द्वारा दीपावली पर चलाये गए शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान की टोडाभीम कस्बे में पोल खुल गई है। कस्बे के टोड़ीपाड़ा में दूषित मिठाई खाने से वार्ड नम्बर चार के करीब चार दर्जन लोगों को उल्टी-दस्त हो गए। कस्बे के डूंगरपाड़ा के वार्ड के दो दर्जन लोगों के द्वारा दूषित मिठाइयां खाने से दो दर्जन से अधिक लोगों के बीमार होने की जानकारी चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ अमरसिंह मीना के द्वारा मिली है। मैने ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ देवी सहाय मीना को उक्त हलवाई की दुकान से मिठाइयों की सैंपलिंग करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए है।-दुर्गाप्रसाद मीना, एसडीएम, टोडाभीम

