उम्मीदवारों का पैनल:वार्ड प्रभारियों ने भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी को सौंपी रिपोर्ट, आज तैयार किया जाएगा उम्मीदवारों का पैनल

करौली4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद चुनाव में भाजपा से टिकट मांग रहे दावेदारों का बायोडाटा मांगने के बाद भाजपा ने टिकट वितरण पर मंथन शुरु कर दिया है। वार्ड स्तर पर नियुक्त किए गए वार्ड प्रभारियों ने रविवार को नगर परिषद के चुनाव प्रभारी को रिपोर्ट सौंप दी। सोमवार को उम्मीदवारों का पैनल तैयार किया जाएगा। भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा 25व 26 तक की जाएगी।भाजपा के नगर परिषद चुनाव प्रभारी जितेन्द्र गोठवाल ने यहां पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ विस्तार से चर्चा की। उन्होंने वार्ड स्तर पर नियुक्त किए गए प्रभारियों धर्मा डागुर, अनिल गोयल, हेमेन्द्र वशिष्ठ, हरवीर बेनीवाल, अजय मित्तल, ललित शर्मा, हरिसिंह बारौलिया, शिवकुमार सैनी, प्रहलाद शर्मा, गणेश कोली आदि से सर्वे रिपोर्ट प्राप्त की और उम्मीदवारों से निर्धारण को लेकर चर्चा की। भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष जगदीश शर्मा, महामंत्री विक्रमपाल सिंह, ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता ढिंढोरा वाले, रामेश्वर धाकड़ आदि से भी अलग-अलग मिलकर उम्मीदवारों के निर्धारण के संबंध में विचार विमर्श किया। पार्टी पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा के बाद मीडियाकर्मियों से बातचीत में नगर परिषद चुनाव के प्रभारी जितेन्द्र गोठवाल ने बताया कि सभापति पद के लिए अभी तक चार उम्मीदवार सामने आ चुके हैं।

