पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वार्ड वाइज मतदान प्रतिशत:करौली नगर परिषद में वार्ड वाइज मतदान प्रतिशत

हिन्डौन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वार्ड कुल मत डाले मत प्रतिशतवार्ड 1 611 396 64.81वार्ड 2 744 465 62.50वार्ड 3 611 542 88.71वार्ड 4 795 548 68.93वार्ड 5 627 534 85.17वार्ड 6 950 700 73.68वार्ड 7 874 600 68.65वार्ड 8 859 729 84.87वार्ड 9 1006 874 86.88वार्ड 10 714 581 81.37वार्ड 11 720 591 82.08वार्ड 12 2007 1513 75.39वार्ड 13 482 383 79.46वार्ड 14 958 721 75.26वार्ड 15 1064 896 84.21वार्ड 16 840 674 80.24वार्ड 17 735 601 81.77वार्ड 18 1024 780 76.17वार्ड 19 982 725 73.83वार्ड 20 1057 872 82.50वार्ड 21 871 647 74.38वार्ड 22 987 810 82.07वार्ड 23 652 578 88.65वार्ड 24 1111 864 77.77वार्ड 25 1208 987 81.71वार्ड 26 1190 956 80.34वार्ड 27 1197 838 70.01वार्ड 28 712 446 62.64वार्ड 29 1213 776 63.97वार्ड 30 1053 788 74.83वार्ड 31 1235 826 66.88वार्ड 32 1126 702 62.34वार्ड 33 733 561 76.53वार्ड 34 1060 814 76.79वार्ड 35 1349 978 72.50वार्ड 36 1672 1173 70.16वार्ड 37 887 641 72.27वार्ड 38 1682 1136 67.54वार्ड 39 1428 1167 81.72वार्ड 40 1001 816 81.52वार्ड 41 1725 1317 76.35वार्ड 42 1878 1462 77.85वार्ड 43 1414 1086 76.80वार्ड 44 1472 1034 70.24वार्ड 45 300 266 88.67वार्ड 46 630 598 94.95वार्ड 47 928 834 89.87वार्ड 48 981 881 89.81वार्ड 49 802 670 83.54वार्ड 50 1460 1017 69.66वार्ड 51 664 555 83.58वार्ड 52 676 452 66.86वार्ड 53 682 544 79.77वार्ड 54 894 494 55.26वार्ड 55 782 497 63.55कुल 55315 41936 75.81

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें