पुलिस की कार्रवाई:यूपी से खरीदकर ला रहा था 45 किलो गांजा, हिंडौन में पकड़ा गया

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • ट्रक में यूपी से भरकर ला रहा था चावल के कट्टे, केबिन में छिपा रखा था, पुलिस नाकाबंदी में पकड़ा गया ट्रक चालक, जब्त गांजे की कीमत 5 लाख रुपए

अवैध रूप से मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत पुलिस को मंगलवार को 45 किलो गांजे के साथ एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता मिली है। यूपी से ट्रक में चावल के कट्टों की आड़ में लाए गए 45 किलो गांजे के साथ हिंडौन के गांव जमालपुर निवासी ट्रक चालक को पुलिस ने करौली मार्ग पर बाईपास एवं मोक्षधाम के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है।

पुलिस ने 45 किलो गांजे के साथ ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में गिरफ्तार ट्रक चालक ने बताया कि गांजे को वह यूपी के औरेया से ही खरीदकर लाया है। पुलिस आरोपी से सख्ती से पूछताछ कर रही है। इस मामले के अनुसंधान की जिम्मेदारी सदर थाना प्रभारी कृपाल सिंह को सौंपी गई है। इस कार्रवाई में पुलिसकर्मी राकेश का विशेष योगदान रहा है। पुलिस की ओर से जब्त किए गांजे की कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए बताई गई है।

यूं पकड़ा... चावल के कट्टों को उतारा था हिंडौन, करौली की ओर जातेे हत्थे चढ़ा
डीएसपी किशोरीलाल व थाना प्रभारी हेमेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देश पर अवैध पदार्थों की तस्करी के खिलाफ चलाए गए अभियान के तहत आरपीएस नगेन्द्र कुमार पुलिस दल के साथ करौली मार्ग पर नाकाबंदी कर रहे थे। इस दौरान हिंडौन से करौली की ओर एक ट्रक जा रहा था। पुलिस नाकाबंदी को देखकर ट्रक चालक वापस जाने की फिराक में था।

संदेह होने पर ट्रक को रोककर तलाशी ली तो ट्रक की केबिन में हिंडौन के गांव जमालपुर निवासी चालक सिकंदर ने 45 किलो गांजा छिपाकर रखा हुआ था। गांजे का वैद्य अनुज्ञापत्र नहीं होने पर एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई। सिकंदर के कब्जे से गांजे के साथ ट्रक को भी जब्त किया गया। सदर थाना प्रभारी कृपाल सिंह की ओर से मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में आरोपी सिकंदर ने बताया कि गांजे को यूपी के औरेया से लाया था। यूपी से ही ट्रक में चावल के कट्टे भरे थे। इन्हीं चावल के कट्टों की आड़ में गांजे को छिपाकर लाया गया था। चावल के कट्टों को हिंडौन में उतारकर गांजे की सप्लाई करने जा रहा था और नाकाबंदी में पकड़ा गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सप्लाई के समय प्रति किलो गांजे की कीमत करीब 5 से 7 हजार रुपए होती है। पुड़ियाें में आते-आते इसकी कीमत दोगुनी हो जाती है।

