पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अच्छी पहल:रानी वाले तालाब की मरम्मत से बढ़ेगा 12 गांवों का जलस्तर

करौली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नारायणा में तालाब की मरम्मत के लिए पंचायत कोरम ने 1 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव जिला परिषद को भिजवाया

मासलपुर नारायणा पंचायत में रियासतों के समय बने रानी वाले तालाब की मरम्मत व जीर्णोद्धार के लिए सरपंच प्रियंका मीना ने पहल शुरू की है। इसके लिए ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक में प्रस्ताव लिया है। ग्राम पंचायत नारायणा की सरपंच प्रियंका मीणा ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत नारायणा में रियासतों के समय बनाए रानी वाले तालाब की पाल चार साल से बरसात के पानी के बहाव से टूटी हुई है। इससे तालाब में जलभराव नहीं हो रहा है। सरपंच ने बताया कि रानी वाले तालाब में जलभराव से मासलपुर तहसील के करीब एक दर्जन गांवों का भूजल स्तर प्रभावित होता है। फसल की सिंचाई के लिए भी भी पानी का उपयोग किया जाता था। गर्मी के दस्तक देते ही कुओं का पानी सूख जाता है तालाब की मरम्मत और जीर्णोद्धार के लिए ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक में लगभग एक करोड़ की आवश्यकता है। सरपंच की ओर से पंचायत की बैठक में प्रस्ताव लेकर जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी सहित पूर्व करौली विधायक लाखनसिंह कटकड़ सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों से नारायणा में तालाब की मरम्मत कराने की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों की ओर से भी तालाब की मरम्मत एवं जीर्णोद्धार के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें