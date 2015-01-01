पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:पेयजल के लिए महिलाओं ने मटके फोड़े, रास्ता रोका

करौलीएक घंटा पहले
करौली | पेयजल समस्या का समाधान करने की मांग को लेकर भूडारा बाजार में लोगों ने लगाया जाम।
  • भूडारा बाजार मोहल्ले में एक महीने से पेयजल व्यवस्था बिगड़ी, जलदाय विभाग के खिलाफ लोगों में रोष

शहर में इन दिनों कई मोहल्लों में पेयजल समस्या बनी हुई है, जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी समस्या को लेकर मंगलवार को शहर के भूडारा बाजार मोहल्ले के लोगों ने पार्षद रश्मि शुक्ला व समाजसेवी बबलू शुक्ला के नेतृत्व में भूडारा बाजार में मटके फोड़े व खाली बर्तनों को लेकर रास्ता जाम कर धरने पर बैठ गए।

इस दौरान लोगों ने नगर परिषद एवं जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ विराेध-प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की और प्रशासन से शीघ्र ही पेयजल समस्या का समाधान करने की मांग की। मौके पर अधिकारियों के नहीं पहुंचने पर गुस्साए लोग पार्षद रश्मि शुक्ला और समाज सेवी बबलू शुक्ला के नेतृत्व में फूटाकोट चौराहे पर पहुंचे और धरना प्रदर्शन कर जमकर नारेबाजी की। सूचना पर प्रशासन के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और मामला शांत कराया।

समाजसेवी बबलू शुक्ला, धर्मेद्र धाबाई, पुष्पेंद्र धाबाई, पवन शर्मा, नगेन्द्र शर्मा, जगमोहन सैन, विष्णु राठौड, अशोक राठौड, बबली माली, सुरेश चंद, संतोष तमखेड़ा, सुभाष, कुलदी राशीद खान आदि ने बताया कि सर्दी के मौसम में भी मोहल्ले में एक महीने से पेयजल समस्या बनी हुई है। जिससे उन्हें निजी बोरिंगों से पानी लाने के साथ इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है।

इस संबंध में कई बार जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों और प्रशासन को अवगत करा दिया, लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ। इस पर आक्रोशित लोगों ने भूडारा बाजार में मटके फोड़े और खाली बर्तनों को लेकर रास्ता जाम कर धरने पर बैठ गए।

जाम लगने की सूचना पर पुलिस चौकी से पहुंची। पुलिस ने लोगों से जाम खोलने की बात कही लेकिन वे नहीं माने और जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों व प्रशासन को मौके पर बुलाने के लिए नारेबाजी करने लगे।

