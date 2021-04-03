पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल संरक्षण:मजदूरों को मिलेगा रोजगार, एनिकटों का होगा जीर्णोद्धार

करौली3 घंटे पहले
  • श्रमदान शिविरों का आयोजन, प्रवासी मजदूरों को प्राथमिकता से दिया जाएगा रोजगार

मासलपुर तहसील के गांवों में कोरोना के कहर में रोजगार विहीन हुए प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए तरूण भारत संघ के तत्वावधान में बीएम जेड के तहत रोजगार का अवसर दिया गया है। इसमें अस्तित्व खो चुके जलस्त्रोत तालाब, पोखर और एनिकटों का जीर्णोद्वार करने के लिए श्रमदान शिविर का आयोजन शुरू किया गया है। इसमें मासलपुर तहसील क्षेत्र के 600 प्रवासी मजदूरों को प्राथमिकता के साथ रोजगार मिलेगा। इसके साथ जल संरक्षण के सकारात्मक परिणाम भी मिल सकेंगे।जल जन जोड़ो अभियान के जिला समन्वयक रणवीरसिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि लगातार बरसात कम होने व जल संरक्षण के अभाव में भूजल स्तर कम हो रहा है। इसके लिए तरुणा भारत संघ द्वारा मासलपुर के गांवों में जनसहयोग से 125 तालाबों व एनीकटों का निर्माण कराया जा चुका है। गुर्जर ने बताया कि मासलपुर के गांवों में रियासतों के समय निर्मित किए गए कई जल स्त्रोत अस्तित्व खो रहे है। इन जल स्त्रोतों का जीर्णोद्वार कर इन्हें जल संरक्षण के लिए उपयोगी बनाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए तरूण भारत संघ के तत्वाधान में बीएम जेड के तहत मासलपुर के गांवों में 15 श्रमदान शिविर आयोजित किए जाएंगे इसमें प्रत्येक श्रमदान शिविर में 40 श्रमिकों द्वारा 6 दिन कार्य किया जाएगा। मासलपुर के गांवों में तरूण भारत संघ के तत्वावधान में आयोजित किए जा रहे श्रमदान शिविर में कार्य करने वाले प्रवासी श्रमिकों को प्रतिदिन 300 रुपए मजदूरी मिलेगी।

