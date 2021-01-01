पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:टीबी रोग से तंग आकर फांसी के फंदे पर झूला युवक,मौत

करौली4 घंटे पहले
समीप के गांव सिकंदरपुर में टीबी बीमारी से तंग आकर एक युवक ने अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। परिजनों ने देखा तो युवक का शव पाटोरपोश मकान के अंदर फांसी के फंदे पर लटका हुआ था। जिसकी सूचना पुलिस को देने पर सदर पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।5 साल से था बीमार, फायदा नहीं तो मौत का लगाया गलेसदर थाना पुलिस के एएसआई हरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सिकंदरपुर निवासी योगेंद्र जाटव ने रिपोर्ट दी है कि उसका चाचा करण सिंह(36) पुत्र तोताराम जाटव करीब 5 वर्षों से टीबी की बीमारी से ग्रसित था। जिसका उपचार चल रहा था, लेकिन बीमारी में कोई सुधार नहीं होने से वह परेशान रहता था। बीमारी से तंग आकर सोमवार की शाम पाटोरपोश आवास में फांसी के फंदे पर झूलकर करण सिंह ने आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना के बारे में परिजनों को देर शाम को पता लगा। जिसकी सूचना सदर थाना पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची सदर थाना पुलिस ने मृतक युवक के शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर राजकीय अस्पताल के मोर्चरी में रखवाया। मंगलवार सुबह पुलिस ने आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद मृतक युवक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। परिजन योगेंद्र जाटव ने बताया कि करण सिंह की शादी करौली निवासी ममता के साथ हुई थी। जिसके दो बेटे हैं। पत्नी, बच्चों एवं परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल बना हुआ है।एक्सपर्ट व्यू: संक्रामक बीमारी है टीबी, सही समय पर इलाज जरूरी : डॉ. आशीष शर्माराजकीय अस्पताल के डॉ. आशीष शर्मा ने बताया कि टीबी एक संक्रामक बीमारी है, जो ट्यूबरक्यूलोसिस बैक्टीरिया के कारण होती है। इस बीमारी का सबसे अधिक प्रभाव फेफड़ों पर होता है। फेफड़ों के अलावा ब्रेन, यूटरस, मुंह, लिवर, किडनी, गले आदि में भी टीबी हो सकती है। बताते चलें कि सबसे कॉमन फेफड़ों का टीबी है, जो कि हवा के जरिए एक से दूसरे इंसान में फैलती है।

