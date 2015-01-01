पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेयजल संकट:बागौर रोड पर माली मोहल्ले में टंकी का अभाव होने से गहराई पेयजल समस्या

कस्बा शहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बा शहर पंचायत के अन्तर्गत बागौर रोड के मोड़ से गुजरते वक्त माली मोहल्ले मे ना तो पानी की टंकी बनी है ना ही कोई कुआ बना है,ना ही पाईप लाइन डली है इस मोहल्ले मे पानी की कोई समुचित व्यवस्था नही होने से लोगों को पेयजल संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।गौरतलब है कि कस्बे के माली मोहल्ले के लोगों को पेयजल संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है मोहल्ले के बंटी माली, हरकेश माली, रामराज माली, कैलाश माली, गंगासहाय माली, बत्ती लाल माली आदि लोगों ने बताया कि पंचायत के द्वारा यहां पानी की कोई व्यवस्था नही की है । माली मोहल्ले मे लोग 800 रुपए में खरीदकर पानी का टैंकर मोल डलवाते हैं यहां अक्सर ये देखा गया है कि मोहल्ले में गरीब किसान ही निवास करता है। किसानों के पास आमदनी का जरिया भी क्या केवल खेती व मजदूरी पर आश्रित है। अपनी मजदूरी करके परिवार का पालन पोषण कर आजीविका चला रहे हैं । ग्रामीण पंचायत प्रशासन को पूर्व मे भी कई बार अवगत करा चुके हैं लेकिन अभी तक पानी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं हुई है। ग्रामीणों ने पानी के समाधान लिए पानी की छोटी टंकी के निर्माण की मांग पंचायत प्रशासन से की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें