इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित:रोडवेज बसों का संचालन बंद, इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित

कस्बा शहर6 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते रोडवेज बसों का संचालन बंद होने से गंगापुर से जयपुर जाने वाली रोडवेज बसों के शहर नादौती वाया गुढाचंद्रजी से सिकंदरा होते हुए बसे नहीं चलने से लोगों को आवागमन मे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित रहने से लोगों को अपने सरकारी कार्यालय के कार्यों मे बाधा आ रही है। वहीं लोगो को पेमेंट लेन देन मे परेशानी हो रही है। पेंशन धारियों को पेंशन नही मिलने से परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पोस मशीनों के नही चलने से राशन उचित समय पर लोगों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते इंटरनेट सेवा बंद रहने से कार्य ठप रहे। नेट बंद के कारण लोगों को सरकारी कामकाज के लिए इधर उधर भटकते नजर आए।

